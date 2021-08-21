Gigabyte Aorus FI32U Review: Big and Fast 4K Performance

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The FI32U isn’t quite as bright as the others in SDR mode, but a 32-inch screen can manage just fine in most indoor environments at 329.7 nits. You’d be best to avoid very sunny windows though. The black level is about average at 0.3571 nit, and contrast is just over 923:1. These are reasonable numbers, but if you really want maximum image depth, a VA panel, like the FV43U, will be superior.

After Calibration to 200 nits

After calibrating the monitors to 200 nits brightness (see our recommended settings for the FI32U on page 1), the FI32U’s contrast dropped to 870.3:1. This is a little disappointing given the other monitors’ results. The FI32U’s local dimming feature can improve this number to around 6,600:1 but at a cost in overall brightness. We only recommend using local dimming if your room is dark.

ANSI, or intra-image contrast, stays solid at 870.1:1. This speaks to the FI32U’s quality control which is excellent. Though the panel doesn’t deliver a ton of contrast, it is well made with no visible uniformity issues and a smooth-toned image.