Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 Review: One Flexible Ultrabook

Whether in notebook, stand, tent, or tablet mode, the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 is definitely a head-turner. But does this Ultrabook's innovative multi-mode design effectively juggle its multiple personalities in an equally-harmonious, Zen-like manner?

Results: Battery Life And Wi-Fi

Battery Life

Finally, let’s take a look at the Yoga 13’s battery performance. After 30 consecutive days of continual use with an equal amount of battery cycles logged, we believe the following results are the most accurate real-world account of the battery cycle activity on both the Yoga 13 and the XPS 12.

Although the respective batteries are from two different engineering thought processes, the end result is virtually the same performance-wise Battery life is another area where the Yoga 13 squeaks past the XPS 12.

Wi-Fi

Performance is good, and within expectations for this chipset.

Next, we conducted a home network wireless survey using an unmodified Netgear WNDR3700v1 N600 wireless dual-band gigabit router, secured five feet above the floor in the center of a 2400 square-foot house.

The Realtek RTL8723AS maintains a solid, viable wireless connection both indoors and outdoors up to 50 feet away in multiple directions. Although not plotted in our diagram, Bluetooth 4.0 also performs well in excess of its rated 33 feet.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • danaistina 13 June 2013 06:26
    I bought a yoga 13 a few months ago. Author of the article obviously has some special version of this ultrabook, which no one else, including me and the people of the Lenovo forums has heard that there is no following problems: touchpad does not support all Windovs 8 gestures, wirerless card has very weak signal, runs very hot and noise from the vents is loud. And finally: windows 8 has not yet up to use touch screen like a android or ios devices.
    Reply
  • kartu 13 June 2013 06:57
    Would be nice to see the same thing with AMD's Jaguar based APU.
    Reply
  • danaistina 13 June 2013 06:57
  • sgadadish 13 June 2013 10:29
    Tent (Joke) Mode : simply serving as a digital picture frame placed tastefully on a shelf or desk . , Sure...
    Reply
  • hothfox 13 June 2013 14:45
    I contemplated this and the Thinkpad Twist, and wound up getting the Twist, largely because when you flip it around to it's tablet mode, the keyboard and touchpad are covered by the screen, instead of exposed.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 13 June 2013 15:07
    9hr battery... idle and screen of... 5 hr real condition... when we get something can do 12 hrs.
    Reply
  • whyso 13 June 2013 15:16
    How is the yoga gettng better bandwidth numbers that it is in theory capable of? 21GB/sec for cached read when theoretically it maxes out at 12.8 GB/sec
    Reply
  • ojas 14 June 2013 17:40
    Are those external body temperature is degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit?
    Reply
  • Kattie Anderson 14 June 2013 23:27
