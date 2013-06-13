Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 13 Review: One Flexible Ultrabook

Results: Battery Life And Wi-Fi

Battery Life

Finally, let’s take a look at the Yoga 13’s battery performance. After 30 consecutive days of continual use with an equal amount of battery cycles logged, we believe the following results are the most accurate real-world account of the battery cycle activity on both the Yoga 13 and the XPS 12.

Although the respective batteries are from two different engineering thought processes, the end result is virtually the same performance-wise Battery life is another area where the Yoga 13 squeaks past the XPS 12.

Wi-Fi

Performance is good, and within expectations for this chipset.

Next, we conducted a home network wireless survey using an unmodified Netgear WNDR3700v1 N600 wireless dual-band gigabit router, secured five feet above the floor in the center of a 2400 square-foot house.

The Realtek RTL8723AS maintains a solid, viable wireless connection both indoors and outdoors up to 50 feet away in multiple directions. Although not plotted in our diagram, Bluetooth 4.0 also performs well in excess of its rated 33 feet.