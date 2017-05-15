Trending

Intel CPU Price List

Intel CPUs

This article lists all of Intel’s CPUs currently available on the market. These CPUs primarily use either Intel’s Skylake or Kaby lake architecture. They are then subdivided into groups labeled as Celeron, Pentium, Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7.

CPU Product LineCore CountHyper-Threading
Celeron2
Pentium2✗ (✓ for Kaby Lake)
Core i32
Core i54
Core i74


  • vinnie333 15 May 2017 01:07
    Again, neat price list BUT, an original LIST PRICE or history of pricing would be a VERY helpful addition.
    Reply
  • nitrium 15 May 2017 08:07
    I guess this is paid advertorial by Amazon and NewEgg?
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 15 May 2017 12:15
    19692294 said:
    I guess this is paid advertorial by Amazon and NewEgg?

    Considering, in the US, that most CPUs are purchased from those two companies, and their prices are typically the best online....why not use those two companies?
    Reply
  • aminebouhafs 15 May 2017 14:17
    Right on!
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 15 May 2017 15:13
    Agree with Vinnie333, historical pricing would be much more interesting, as well as a comparison between the actual pricing and Intel's official CPU price list. For those that aren't aware, Intel publishes their processor price list every month on their Investor Relations site (intc.com). They have done this for more than 15 years that I can remember. They change the link every couple years, but it's currently located here: https://www.intc.com/investor-relations/investor-education-and-news/cpu-price-list/default.aspx
    Reply
  • acme64 15 May 2017 18:38
    @Envy
    microcenter regularly undercuts both of those guys on CPU prices. Besides seeing as how those links aren't direct amazon links the question he raised is valid
    Reply
  • bit_user 15 May 2017 19:08
    19692294 said:
    I guess this is paid advertorial by Amazon and NewEgg?
    Not sponsored in probably the way you mean, but the whole point of this article seems to be to get click-through purchase revenue. Every time someone clicks one of these links and actually buys the product, Tom's/Purch will get a tiny kickback.

    They have these links on all of their reviews, if you haven't noticed. I don't mind it, but when the whole article is nothing but these (and not even a MSRP to compare against), it seems pretty shady.
    Reply
  • rwinches 15 May 2017 19:46
    Microcenter only beats prices on in-store purchases with supplies limited with very few exceptions.
    Tom's is not behind a paywall so they have to get their revenue somehow right?
    No one is forced to click on any links.

    These are current selling prices in the US and are a time saving aggregation in one place.
    MSRP has no relevance here this is a snapshot of fluctuating retail pricing.

    You can always try PartsPicker, but these list make it clear which CPUs go with Socket Type MBs
    Reply
  • chfireball 15 May 2017 21:21
    I get mine from Ebay. almost always a better price!
    Reply
  • lorfa 15 May 2017 22:59
    What's with the price on the Core i7-4960X? Makes no sense.
    Reply