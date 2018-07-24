Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Test Setup
Test Notes
We paired our Pentium Gold processors with a Z370-based motherboard, which does support faster memory. Sticking with Intel's official specification, we used our modules at 2400 MT/s to represent the data rates you'll have access to with B- and H-series platforms.
Comparison Processors
Test Systems
|Test System & Configuration
|Hardware
|AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series)AMD Ryzen 3 1300X, Ryzen 3 2200GMSI X470 Gaming M7 AC2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933, DDR4-3466Intel LGA 1151 (Z370)Pentium Gold G5600, Pentium Gold G5400, Core i3-8100MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400Intel LGA 1151 (Z270)Intel Pentium Gold G4620, Pentium Gold G4560, Core i3-7100MSI Z270 Gaming M7 2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ 2400All EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE 1TB Samsung PM863 SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703 - All Spectre and Meltdown mitigations
|Cooling
|Corsair H115i
That is to show only CPU performance. You remove the GPU as a potential bottleneck. Benchmark review 101.
For those that want to add a cheap graphics card to a low end Intel CPU system it will work well but if you do not want to do that then AMD's 2200G & 2400G CPU's are the only way to go if you want decent graphics performance on a tight budget.
Here ya go, the Intel model isn't the same, but honestly it doesn't matter. Same UHD Graphics 630.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-3-2200g-raven-ridge-cpu,5472.html
You can get the 2200G from Micro Center for $79, so it's even more off-balance. And that's been their online price for a while now, not just their in-store-only special. In light of that it seems like the G5400 is something you just should not get at all unless you really can't afford the extra $20 (Micro Center has the G5400 for $59) or you hate AMD.
I am well aware of the justification of this method but, imho, it is a nonsense metric. The raw power of the chip can easily be benchmarked with synthetics. Running game benchmarks with a vastly overpowered GPU is merely exchanging one bottleneck for another. What are you really measuring? How much this CPU bottlenecks the GPU in a given game. And who exactly is that information going to be useful to? If I'm reading the review of a new car I don't expect to see a discussion of how fast it could go if it was being towed by a Lambourghini.