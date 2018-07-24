Intel Pentium Gold G5600 And G5400 Review: Four Threads Under $100

Test Setup

Test Notes

We paired our Pentium Gold processors with a Z370-based motherboard, which does support faster memory. Sticking with Intel's official specification, we used our modules at 2400 MT/s to represent the data rates you'll have access to with B- and H-series platforms.

Comparison Processors

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X View Site

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G View Site

Test Systems

Test System & Configuration Hardware AMD Socket AM4 (400-Series)AMD Ryzen 3 1300X, Ryzen 3 2200GMSI X470 Gaming M7 AC2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2933, DDR4-3466Intel LGA 1151 (Z370)Pentium Gold G5600, Pentium Gold G5400, Core i3-8100MSI Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ DDR4-2400Intel LGA 1151 (Z270)Intel Pentium Gold G4620, Pentium Gold G4560, Core i3-7100MSI Z270 Gaming M7 2x 8GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 @ 2400All EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FE 1TB Samsung PM863 SilverStone ST1500-TI, 1500W Windows 10 Creators Update Version 1703 - All Spectre and Meltdown mitigations Cooling Corsair H115i

