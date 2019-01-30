Intel Xeon W-3175X Review: Ultimate Performance at the Ultimate Price

Rendering

Multi-Threaded rendering workloads have long been the absolute strength of the Threadripper lineup, but Intel's W-3175X steps in and upsets the balance. The W-3175X wrests the lead from Threadripper 2990WX in several of these heavily-threaded applications, but the gains are slight in some cases. The slight gains may make a 66% price premium hard to swallow, but pairing that multithreaded heft with Intel's commanding lead in the single-core benchmarks proves to be a potent combination.

The 32C/64T Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX enjoys the core count advantage, but as we've seen in the past, accesses from its remote memory controllers can affect performance in weird ways, depending on the metric. The Windows scheduler only complicates matters. When the 2990WX can really utilize its array of execution resources, though, the performance-to-price ratio is compelling.

Encoding and Compression

Our compression and decompression tests work directly from system memory, removing storage throughput from the equation. Intel's six-channel memory controller provides more throughput to feed the cores, and paired with Intel's general lead in IPC, the W-3175X doesn't disappoint. Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX stretches its legs in the decompression test, but exhibits its bipolar personality during the compression workload.

y-cruncher, a single- and multi-threaded program that computes pi, is a great test for evaluating AVX-optimized performance. Intel’s Core i9-9980XE employs two 256-bit FMA units per core that operate in parallel, whereas Ryzen's Zen architecture divides 256-bit AVX operations across two 128-bit FMA units per core. Intel's AVX instruction prowess is impressive during both the single- and multi-threaded benchmark, with the slight performance bump in the former likely attributable to the increased mesh and memory frequencies. As expected, we logged the same performance for both W-3175X configurations during the multi-threaded y-cruncher benchmark due to the same all-core 2.7 GHz AVX-512 offset.

While our HandBrake x264 benchmark also leverages AVX instructions, the x265 test has a heavier distribution of the densely-packed instructions. Intel's lineup leads the pack in both configurations.



