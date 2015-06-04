JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

4KB Random Write Steady State Performance

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Here we see the worst possible random write condition. Again, the JMF670H's performance scales as capacity increases due to interleaving.

If you're striping SSDs for a performance increase, you want to see consistency in this metric. Variability multiplies with each product added to the array. If the swings are large enough, you might as well roll a dice to see if you're getting a fast write or a slow one for each request. The three JMF670H-based drives we tested do a good job of minimizing fluctuations, while keeping the lowest write condition high.