Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Ione X-Armor U27 Wireless: Speeds And Feeds
Ione X-Armor U27 Wireless (Gemini)
|Technical Data
|Keyboard Dimensions:
|448 x 150 x 35 mm
|Palm Rest Dimensions:
|446 x 63 x 18 mm
|Mouse Dimensions:
|97 x 57.5 x 32 mm
|Anti-Ghosting:
|> 1.3 kg
|Special Features:
|6KRO over USB and wireless
|Switches:
|Mechanical switches, Cherry MX Blue 50 000 keystrokes 4 mm Total Hub tactile, clicky
|Layout:
|German, standard layout
|Wired Connections:
|Keyboard wireless or mini USB cable
|Wireless Connections:
|Keyboard and mouse wireless
|2.4 GHz, 10 m operating range
|Nano Stick
|Mouse Resolution:
|1000 DPI
|MSRP:
|129.99 USD
(Source: Ione, Cherry)
That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.
And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"