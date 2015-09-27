System Builder Marathon Q3 2015: AMD Mini PC

How We Tested

Test System Components

At twice the price of the Munchkin, there's little information we can glean from comparing it against builds from last quarter. However the Q1 systems were $700 and $1300, so the Munchkin will slot nicely between them.

Both of those systems feature Intel CPUs (an i3 and i7, respectively), and Intel's had the CPU efficiency crown for a while. I already know the Munchkin will get slaughtered in the productivity benchmarks. I'm not too worried about that because I built this as a LAN box. The Q1 $1300 machine has a GTX 970 as well, so this is a perfect opportunity to test my hypothesis. If I'm right and the 860K isn't a big bottleneck, we should see similar framerates between the two, especially at the higher detail levels.

I've done something a little different this time in calculating system cost. I've tallied the total cost for each system into Complete System, Hardware Only, Performance Parts, and Core Components categories. Core Components includes the CPU, CPU cooler, motherboard, RAM, GPU, system drive, and power supply. The Performance Parts category take the Core group and adds the case. My reasoning on this is that the case is an integral part of system cooling and directly responsible for the overclocks achieved. The Hardware Only category should be self-explanatory, and the Complete System total includes the OS.

System Comparison Components Q3 2015 $800 Munchkin Q1 2015 $700 Budget Gaming PC Q1 2015 $1300 Enthusiast PC Processor AMD Athlon X4 860K: 3.7 GHz-4.0 GHz, Four Cores, No L3 Intel Core i3-4150: 3.5GHz, Two Cores, 3 MB Cache Intel Core i7-4790K: 4.0GHz-4.4GHz, Four Cores, 8 MB Cache CPU Cooler AMD Boxed Heatsink and Fan Intel Boxed Heatsink and Fan Zalman CNPS9900MAX-B Motherboard ASRock FM2A88X-ITX+: FM2+/FM2, AMD A88X, Mini ITX ASRock H81M-HDS: LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express MSI Z97 PC Mate: LGA 1150, Intel Z97 Express Graphics Asus TURBO-GTX970-OC-4GD5 GeForce GTX 970 4GB SAPPHIRE DUAL-X 100373L Radeon R9 280 3GB ASUS Strix STRIX-GTX970-DC2OC-4GD5 GTX 970 4GB Memory Crucial Ballistix Sport BLS2KIT4G3D1609DS1S00: DDR3-1600 C9, 8GB (2 x 4GB) G.Skill Ripjaws X DDR3-1600 C9, 8GB (2 x 4GB) G.Skill Ripjaws X DDR3-2133 C9, 8GB (2 x 4GB) System Drive WD Blue WD10EZEX; 1TB 7200 RPM 64MB Cache 3.5" HDD WD Blue WD10EZEX; 1TB 7200 RPM 64MB Cache 3.5" HDD PNY Optima SSD7SC240GOPT-RB: 2.5" 240GB SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power Corsair CX500M 500W Modular, ATX12V, 80 PLUS Bronze EVGA 100-W1-0500-KR: 500W, 80 PLUS (standard) EVGA 600B 100-B1-0600-KR: 600W, 80 PLUS Bronze Core Components $645 $519 $1,019 Case Cooler Master 130 Elite Mini ITX NZXT Source 210 Elite Black Cooler Master HAF XB Evo Total Performance Components Cost $695 $569 $1,114 Storage Drive Uses System Drive Uses Sustem Drive WD Blue WD10EZEX; 1TB 7200 RPM 64MB Cache 3.5" HDD Optical Drive Asus DRW-24F1ST: 24x DVD±R, 48X CD-R Asus DRW-24B1ST 24x DVD±R Pioneer BDC-207DBK 8x BRD Reader, 16x DVD±R Total Hardware Cost $707 $589 $1,214 OS Windows 8.1 X64 OEM Windows 8.1 X64 OEM Windows 8.1 X64 OEM Complete System Price $797 $689 $1,314

Benchmark Suite

As with my motherboard reviews, I set this machine to stock clocks, enabled AMD Cool'n'Quiet and other energy saving features, and set the CPU fan to maximum. I use Windows default "Performance" power option preset for everything except idle power consumption where it's set to "Balanced."