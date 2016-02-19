Nixeus Moda v2 Keyboard Review: Simplicity In The Extreme

While taking simple to a new level with the tenkeyless and (almost) LED-less Moda v2, Nixeus created an elegant but austere keyboard that should attract gamers looking for something inexpensive. It also caters to Apple users and PC gamers with legacy hardware. There are a few minor design and build quality issues, but for the price, it's probably worth the gamble— especially with the three-year warranty in hand.

Introduction

With the Moda v2, Nixeus took its relatively simple tenkeyless Moda (v1) design and refined it into something that looks significantly cleaner and more elegant. Where the first iteration was a budget keyboard that looked the part, with a textured black finish and a chunky look, the Moda v2 has a streamlined design with a sparkled, dark gray finish that looks premium.

It is still, however, a "budget" keyboard, ranging from $70 to $87 at online retailers depending on the switch type; how well will that premium look hold up under close scrutiny?

We pored over all three Nixeus Moda v2 models— the MK-RD15 (red switches), MK-BL15 (blue switches), and MK-BN15 (brown switches)—to see if the relatively low price belied a cheap keyboard, or if the Moda v2 is a good deal for a quality product.

Specifications

Part of the cost savings here comes from simplicity. The only accessory in the box is a keycap puller— although there are a few Mac replacement caps—and there's no software at all (it's a completely plug-and-play keyboard). Lighting is nearly non-existent, save for LEDs for Caps Lock and Scroll Lock, and the lone backlit key (the Windows key, which is lit to indicate when it's locked).

Nixeus uses a proprietary microprocessor (which explains why I failed to uncover a single peep about it anywhere online) that was designed in part to ensure full compatibility with Macs.

The price is also worth noting; at around $70 to $80 (the brown switch version is the priciest), you'll be hard pressed to find too many mechanical-switch keyboards less expensive than these.

