Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

What If We Skip The SLI HB Bridge?

Now, you could argue that if you splurge on $2400 worth of graphic cards, skimping on the $40 SLI HB bridge that supposedly doubles (or even triples) available bandwidth between the cards is a silly thing to do.

And yes, of course, it really would be silly. But as a check of how essential that component may be to Titan X (and also GTX 1080/1070) owners, we decided to run a few tests using an old-school flexible SLI bridge.

The results are interesting. Total War: Warhammer sees absolutely no difference with the low-bandwidth SLI bridge that came with our Asus motherboard, while performance in The Witcher 3 drops from 25% (at 1440p) to 35% (at 2880p) using the flexible connector.

In general, it appears that the $40 SLI HB bridge is worth paying a premium for, even if it doesn’t benefit all games equally.