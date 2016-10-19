Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

What If We Skip The SLI HB Bridge?
Now, you could argue that if you splurge on $2400 worth of graphic cards, skimping on the $40 SLI HB bridge that supposedly doubles (or even triples) available bandwidth between the cards is a silly thing to do.
And yes, of course, it really would be silly. But as a check of how essential that component may be to Titan X (and also GTX 1080/1070) owners, we decided to run a few tests using an old-school flexible SLI bridge.
The results are interesting. Total War: Warhammer sees absolutely no difference with the low-bandwidth SLI bridge that came with our Asus motherboard, while performance in The Witcher 3 drops from 25% (at 1440p) to 35% (at 2880p) using the flexible connector.
In general, it appears that the $40 SLI HB bridge is worth paying a premium for, even if it doesn’t benefit all games equally.
Anyway, I've done the multiple card setups for many generations, but game development is going in a direction where that's no longer a worthwhile endeavor as support dwindles more and more.
Thanks for the read.
When I got my 1080's I tried the EVGA bridge and had problems with getting full contact on my cards. Some boots would show the cards, some didn''t, so for a time I used dual ribbons until I got the NVidia HB a week or two later. The NVidia worked for me no problem. The main difference I noticed was, a few more FPS here and there but really a more stable, consistent frame rate. I read the same article about the x-ray comparisons as well before purchasing and have to say all this info is getting pretty consistent.
I can tell you that 1080SLI has very similar performance behavior as to the reviews of Titan X SLI I've seen. Both SLI setups seem to really shine in the 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz. When I tried DSR 5k on my 4k display the frames quickly dropped to around 40fps.
I'm not really seeing the CPU bottleneck you mention except for the Firestrike tests. Whether 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz my 4930k @ 4.10ghz rarely goes above 40%.
I completely agree with you about what to use the Titan's for- 4k/5k all the way. 1080SLI just starts to hit a ceiling at around 60-80fps in 4k and averages 100-150fps in 1440p depending on the game.
I have an acer X34 monitor so 3440 x 1440, my PC is running a i7-6700k at stock speed. I keep thinking about blowing another $1200 just to go SLI just because "moar is moar" and just the thought of Titans in SLI give me a nerd boner, but it honestly seems like I'd see no noticeable benefit.
Since you noticed two Titan XP's achieving only 50% utilization when paired with the i7-6700k, then which overclock CPU would diminish or eliminate that condition? i7-5820k (CPU I own) or an i7-5960X? Any other recommendations would be appreciated. Thank you for the great article.