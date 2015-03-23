Patriot Ignite 480GB SSD Review

Four-Corner Performance

Flash-based products pose more testing challenges than mechanical storage products. The workload you run before a test affects the results you see immediately after. In order to make true apples to apples comparisons, a strict benchmark regimen must be adhered to. With some products, the type of data used for testing, whether it's compressible or not, changes the performance story.

128KB Sequential Read Performance

The Ignite 480GB starts out strong with the highest sequential read rating for this capacity and interface. The drive also performs really well across the queue depth range.

128KB Sequential Write Performance

Sequential write speed is also impressive. Again, we show the Ignite 480GB at the top of the chart, outperforming premium products from Samsung and SanDisk.

4KB Random Read Performance

The Patriot drive loses momentum when we get into random performance. This is one of the areas Phison is working to improve, and we expect an update of some sort around mid May. Hopefully Patriot gets that out to end users.

4KB Random Write Performance

Random write performance after moderate preconditioning shows that the Ignite isn't far off from the higher-performance models at low queue depths. At a queue depth of 32, the Ignite actually outperforms the other drives. But in a desktop environment, high queue depths are few and far between.