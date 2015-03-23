Patriot Ignite 480GB SSD Review

Mixed Workload and Steady State Performance

In the past, we could look at four-corner performance to get a good idea of how a product would act in the real world. That's no longer the case, though. Mixed-workload tests yield more useful info on what your SSD does while multitasking and running background software.

128K Sequential, 80% Read Mixed-Workload Performance

Mixed workload performance is important because we never just read or just write data with an operating system drive. Unfortunately, the Ignite scores lowest in our sequential metric. Until recently, very few companies focused on this discipline, though that's starting to change now that these tests are part of our suite.

4KB Random, 80% Read Mixed-Workload Performance

Flash plays an important role in determining mixed workload performance. Advances in SLC cache layers help improve throughput in these scenarios. However, the Ignite doesn't take advantage of those performance-enhancing tricks. Asynchronous flash does successfully keep prices low, but it hurts in our benchmarks.

128KB Sequential Mixed-Workload Steady State Performance

At this price point, we don't see the Ignite being used in professional video editing workstations. The drive does manage to sustain high sequential performance under steady state conditions, though.

4KB Random Write Steady State Performance

Random performance is the Ignite's obvious weak link. Phison plans to introduce firmware that's expected to increase 4KB steady state performance to 10,000 IOPS or more, but we doubt it'll achieve those lofty figures with IMFT 16nm asynchronous flash. Still, it'd be nice to see 4KB random write performance double from the low level it's currently at.