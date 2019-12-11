Patriot Viper VP4100 M.2 NVMe SSD Review: Wicked Fast With an Edgy Design

Patriot’s Viper VP4100 is a wicked fast PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD that features an edgy looking and efficient heatsink. If you are a gamer or a prosumer that wants a high-end SSD, be sure to check this SSD out.

Thanks to the addition of PCIe 4.0, AMD has one-upped Intel and enables enthusiasts the opportunity to deck out their systems with some of the fastest flash ever. If you recently upgraded to AMD’s latest-gen X570 motherboards, you are well equipped to handle what we’re going to show you today.

The Viper VP4100 is a high-end SSD through and through. The drive is one of the fastest SSDs in terms of sequential performance, and yet it is just a fraction of the size of your typical hard drive. Enabled by a Phison E16 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe controller and Kioxia’s (formerly Toshiba Memory) BiCS4 TLC, it can handle large file transfers without a sweat.

Specifications

Product Viper VP4100 1TB Viper VP4100 2TB Pricing $219.99 $439.99 Capacity (User / Raw) 1000GB / 1024GB 2000GB / 2048GB Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 PCIe 4.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3 Controller Phison PS5016-E16 Phison PS5016-E16 DRAM DDR4 DDR4 Memory Toshiba 96L TLC Toshiba 96L TLC Sequential Read 5,000 MBps 5,000 MBps Sequential Write 4,400 MBps 4,400 MBps Random Read 800,000 IOPS 800,000 IOPS Random Write 800,000 IOPS 800,000 IOPS Encryption N/A N/A Endurance 1,800 TBW 3,600 TBW Part Number VP4100-1TBM28H VP4100-2TBM28H Warranty 5-Years 5-Years

The VP4100 comes in capacities of 1TB and 2TB. Patriot rates sequential performance at up to 5.5/4.4 GBps read/write, and random performance stretches up to 800,000 read/write IOPS.

As a result, the drive commands a premium price. The 1TB model retails for $219.99 while the 2TB model lands at $439.99. The drives also come with high endurance ratings of 1,800TB for the 1TB model and 3,600TB for the 2TB model.

Unlike Corsair’s Force MP600, however, the VP4100 does not feature hardware-accelerated AES 256-bit encryption support. But it does come with the standard support S.M.A.R.T. data reporting, trim support, and you can secure erase the drive via the Format NVM command.

Software and Accessories

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Patriot provides a rather basic toolbox, but it lets you monitor your drive’s S.M.A.R.T. data, update firmware, and run the secure erase command. And, unlike Corsair’s SSD Toolbox, Patriot’s actually issues a proper secure erase instead of just overwriting the drive.

A Closer Look

Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11

Patriot’s Viper VP4100 is an M.2 2280 form factor SSD. Unfortunately, the VP4100 features a blue PCB rather than black, but Patriot manufactured it with an edgy looking heatsink that efficiently cools the SSD when it is under load.

We don’t recommend trying to pull the heatsink off, as the adhesive is very strong, and you can rather easily damage the drive.

Peeling back the heatsink, we see Phison’s E16 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 controller. The E16 is similar to the company’s E12 controller, only it comes with support for the newer and faster PCIe 4.0 interface, features a newer LDPC ECC algorithm, and interfaces with Kioxia’s BiCS4 96L TLC flash. The NAND dies on our 2TB sample are 512Gbit in density, while the 1TB features a lower density 256Gbit die. This helps to balance performance between the two capacities.

