PC Power & Cooling Silencer 1050W PSU Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the Silencer’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is represented relative to it.

Click to see more results

The overall performance that we measured is pretty high (even higher than Corsair's HX1000). If this platform's transient response was better, the Silencer 1050W would have landed closer to the SSR-1000PD. A longer hold-up time would have helped as well.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click to see more results

The Silencer sells at an attractive price, so it naturally achieves a high value score.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click to see more results

The overall noise output remains low enough, given this unit's capacity and double ball-bearing-based fan. There are quieter units with similar capacity, though. Corsair's HX1000i and HX1000, for example, make a great impression with their exceptionally low noise measurements.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click to see more results

This is a very capable platform, achieving close to 91% overall efficiency.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content