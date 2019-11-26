Phanteks AMP Series 550W Power Supply Review

Phanteks AMP Series 550W deals Phanteks AMP 550W 80 Plus... Amazon £118.24 View

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Fractal Design Ion+ 560P View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The load regulation is tight on all rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time exceeds 17ms, and the power ok signal is accurate, but lower than 16ms as the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush currents are at normal levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.722A 2.003A 1.989A 0.982A 54.538 83.328% 0 <6.0 45.81°C 0.917 12.097V 4.997V 3.319V 5.092V 65.450 40.54°C 115.12V 2 6.492A 3.004A 2.986A 1.181A 109.449 88.172% 0 <6.0 46.94°C 0.954 12.098V 4.994V 3.317V 5.083V 124.131 40.85°C 115.12V 3 10.656A 3.506A 3.469A 1.380A 164.941 89.534% 0 <6.0 47.62°C 0.969 12.100V 4.992V 3.315V 5.074V 184.221 41.15°C 115.12V 4 14.753A 4.009A 3.984A 1.580A 219.755 89.694% 0 <6.0 48.64°C 0.978 12.102V 4.991V 3.314V 5.065V 245.004 41.89°C 115.12V 5 18.519A 5.011A 4.982A 1.781A 274.649 89.573% 560 8.5 42.67°C 0.983 12.103V 4.991V 3.312V 5.055V 306.619 49.88°C 115.12V 6 22.286A 6.016A 5.982A 1.983A 329.566 89.190% 571 8.5 43.11°C 0.984 12.104V 4.989V 3.310V 5.044V 369.509 50.90°C 115.11V 7 26.087A 7.019A 6.982A 2.185A 384.866 88.719% 685 11.0 43.38°C 0.986 12.104V 4.987V 3.309V 5.035V 433.804 51.57°C 115.11V 8 29.886A 8.027A 7.984A 2.389A 440.169 88.067% 1003 20.8 43.90°C 0.988 12.104V 4.986V 3.307V 5.024V 499.812 52.76°C 115.11V 9 34.057A 8.529A 8.473A 2.392A 494.683 87.488% 1340 30.2 45.17°C 0.989 12.102V 4.985V 3.305V 5.019V 565.431 54.61°C 115.11V 10 38.033A 9.033A 8.990A 3.000A 549.884 86.702% 1753 33.2 45.31°C 0.989 12.099V 4.984V 3.304V 5.000V 634.222 56.05°C 115.11V 11 42.601A 9.033A 8.991A 3.003A 605.107 85.968% 2098 41.1 46.57°C 0.990 12.098V 4.984V 3.303V 4.996V 703.877 58.17°C 115.11V CL1 0.142A 12.002A 12.001A 0.000A 101.248 85.136% 0 <6.0 49.34°C 0.952 12.107V 4.984V 3.309V 5.100V 118.925 42.48°C 115.12V CL2 45.005A 1.002A 0.999A 1.000A 557.839 87.464% 1609 33.1 45.54°C 0.989 12.098V 4.994V 3.311V 5.057V 637.796 55.97°C 115.11V

Up to the 40% load test, the PSU operates in passive mode, despite the high ambient temperatures. Afterward, the fan kicks in at low speeds. It needs more than full load at almost 47 degrees Celsius, to force the fan spin at full speed, where the noise output exceeds 40 dB(A).

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.202A 0.502A 0.483A 0.196A 19.657 71.621% 0 <6.0 0.787 12.094V 5.005V 3.324V 5.114V 27.446 115.12V 2 2.461A 1.002A 0.995A 0.392A 40.077 81.248% 0 <6.0 0.887 12.094V 4.999V 3.320V 5.108V 49.327 115.13V 3 3.651A 1.500A 1.476A 0.588A 59.555 84.771% 0 <6.0 0.921 12.095V 4.998V 3.319V 5.102V 70.254 115.12V 4 4.906A 2.004A 1.989A 0.785A 79.951 86.833% 0 <6.0 0.940 12.095V 4.997V 3.318V 5.095V 92.074 115.12V

The fan doesn't need to spin at such light loads, even at higher than 35 degrees Celsius ambient temperatures.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.774A 0.203A 0.201A 0.050A 11.290 59.362% 0 <6.0 0.681 12.078V 5.011V 3.326V 5.119V 19.019 115.13V

The efficiency with 2% load is low.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The efficiency levels could be higher in all segments (super light, light, and normal loads).

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.513 74.026% 0.109 5.120V 0.693 115.13V 2 0.250A 1.280 76.555% 0.220 5.116V 1.672 115.13V 3 0.550A 2.811 77.588% 0.330 5.110V 3.623 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.100 77.461% 0.397 5.099V 6.584 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.634 77.906% 0.432 5.088V 9.799 115.13V 6 3.000A 15.140 76.023% 0.482 5.046V 19.915 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail's efficiency levels cannot meet the competition.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.070V 5.017V 3.327V 5.122V 7.525 0.515 115.1V Standby 0.044 0.007 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The energy that the PSU consumes in standby mode is low, with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile at high operating temperatures is not aggressive since it takes more than full load at close to 47 degrees Celsius to make the fan spin at its full speed.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The passive operation lasts long, and up to around 360W loads, the PSU is dead silent. With higher than 440W loads, at +12V, the fan's noise enters the 35-40 dB(A) range.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content