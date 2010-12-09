AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Review: The New Six-Core Flagship

Benchmark Results: Multitasking
We test multitasking prowess by running the Crysis benchmark at the same time that WinRAR compresses a large archive.
All of the processors have at least four CPU cores, and no product shows any obvious weakness here. The Intel CPUs sacrifice slightly less performance in a situation like this one, but the Phenom II X6 processors also stand up well in this test.
Now if you'll look, their third iteration of this process still doesn't match intel's entry-level i7 processors. It's just embarrassing is what that is.