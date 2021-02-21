Philips Momentum 558M1RY 55-inch Monitor Review: Jumbo 4K Gaming With Audio to Match

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Large screens like the 558M1RY will likely be shared, and though it is a VA panel, its off-axis quality is quite good. You can see a slight red tint at 45 degrees to the sides, but you’re only seeing an approximately 5% drop in brightness at most. From the top, the result is similar. There’s a greater loss of detail, but all steps are still clearly visible.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 558M1RY includes a screen uniformity mode, which improves this metric but reduces contrast by raising the black level. We measured our sample with the screen uniformity mode turned off and recorded a middling 14.88% result. We could see a little glow in the corners of the screen when viewing an all-black field pattern. Higher brightness patterns showed no issues. Color uniformity was solid as well.

It’s interesting to note that uniformity seems to decrease with size among the LCD panels, but the OLED shines at the top with a tiny 5.8% deviation.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you’re looking for the ultimate in speed and response, only a desktop-sized monitor will do. But jumbo screens have made positive strides. The 43-inch screens are the fastest at 144 Hz with very low input lag. But the 120 Hz Philips isn’t too far behind. Its draw time is a little slower than other 120 Hz screens, but it makes up for that with less lag. The total score of 33ms is quick enough for anyone but the most competitive gamer. And it will certainly satisfy console users that play at 60 fps.