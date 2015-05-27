Private Internet Access VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★✓ Pros: It's fast (I notice no loss speed on my fiber connection), the price is right and it was fairly easy to setup/use.✗ Cons: Customer service is BAD, connections just drop. What was going through the VPN, would suddenly stop. Hover over the system tray icon and it would say I was connected and secure. Go to any website that lists your IP address and I would OFTEN find otherwise.☁ Comments: It isn't consistant, as I constantly lose my vpn connection and end up with it no longer protecting me despite the program running and telling me otherwise.