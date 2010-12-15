Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)

The only real outstanding performers in Just Cause 2 are the Radeon HD 5970 ($500) and the CrossFire’d Radeon HD 6850s ($380). The better choice is obvious in this case, so long as you’re willing to set aside four slots worth of expansion for the two dual-slot cards.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 ($510) is generally the next-fastest option, but again, you can save more than $100 if you go with two GeForce GTX 460 1 GB cards for $400 or so.

From there, we see AMD’s new Radeon HD 6970 taking a middle-of-the-pack finish, trading blows with GeForce GTX 480 and GeForce GTX 570. Compared to the GTX 480s, which are still way overpriced and should be avoided at all costs, that’s not bad. However, AMD has serious competition in the GeForce GTX 570 selling for $350.

Moving on down the stack, AMD’s Radeon HD 6950 roughly matches the Radeon HD 5870 currently selling for $290, giving the company a fairly round target in its own stack to beat.