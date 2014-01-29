Radeon R7 240 And 250: Our Sub-$100 Gaming Card Round-Up

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Because we want a sense of the entire sub-$100 graphics card market, we're generating two sets of benchmarks. For the first set, we're dropping detail settings and resolutions to the point where very low-cost cards can contend (down to a minimum of 1280x720). The next set is at 1920x1080 at more demanding detail settings.
We've almost completely eliminated mechanical storage in the lab, and instead lean on solid-state drives to alleviate I/O-related bottlenecks. Samsung sent all of our offices 256 GB 840 Pros, so we standardize on these exceptional SSDs.
Naturally, discrete graphics cards require a substantial amount of stable power, so XFX sent along its PRO850W 80 PLUS Bronze-certified power supply. This modular PSU employs a single +12 V rail rated for 70 A. XFX claims that this unit provides 850 W of continuous power (not peak) at 50 degrees Celsius (notably higher than the inside of most enclosures).
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-2550K (Sandy Bridge), Overclocked to 4.2 GHz @ 1.3 V
|Motherboard
|Asus P8Z77-V LX LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77M
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Performance Memory, 4 x 4 GB, 1866 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-24-1T
|Graphics
|XFX Radeon R7 240 DDR3730/750 MHz GPU, 2 GB DDR3 at 900 MHz (1800 MT/s)XFX Radeon R7 250 GDDR51000/1050 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1150 MHz (4600 MT/s)Sapphire Radeon HD 7730 GDDR5800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHz (4500 MT/s)Reference Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1000 MHz (4000 MT/s)Gigabyte Radeon HD 6670 DDR3800 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 900 MHz (1600 MT/s)Reference AMD Radeon HD 7750800 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHz (4500 MT/s)Gigabyte Radeon HD 77701000 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 1125 MHz (4500 MT/s)Zotac GeForce GT 630 GDDR5810 MHz GPU, 1 GB GDDR5 at 900 MHz (3600 MT/s)Reference Nvidia GT 640900 MHz GPU, 1 GB DDR3 at 891 MHz (1782 MT/s)
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 Pro, 256 GB SSD, SATA 6Gb/s
|Power
|XFX PRO850W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.11 Beta 9.5, Nvidia GeForce 331.93 Beta
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Metro: Last Light
|Version 1.0.0.0, DirectX 10, Built-in Benchmark
|Grid 2
|Version 1.6.89.06, Version 1.5.26.05, 25-Sec. Fraps
|Assassin's Creed IV:Black Flag
|Version 1.04, Custom THG Benchmark, 60-Sec. Fraps
|Battlefield 4
|Version 1.2, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark, 60-Sec. Fraps
|BioShock Infinite
|Version 1.0.1441711, Built-in Benchmark, Fraps
A 400W is overkill if you're running a power-efficient CPU.
Look at the results, the most this system puilled with the R7 240 is 122 Watts under load. That's the whole system, with an overclocked Core i5-2500K!
A good 250W PSU should be fine. AMD is kind of recommending overkill here, but they do that to protect people from poor quality PSUs. A 250W HP shouldn't be a problem as long as the platform isn't power hungry.
You're absolutely right! We fixed the charts, thanks for catching that!
I don't know why you bring up the 7770, it clearly draws a lot more power than the R7 240.