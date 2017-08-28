AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (DirectX 11)

Dialing in Warhammer’s highest detail settings imposes a substantial performance penalty. Its own tooltips claim that the High Anti-Aliasing option (which supplements FXAA by rendering to a higher-res off-screen buffer) can reduce frame rates by 50 to 100%.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Vega proves its mettle once again in Dawn of War III, essentially matching a GeForce GTX 1080’s frame rate and demonstrating lower frame time variance. Through our benchmark, you’re looking at roughly 17%-higher performance than EVGA’s overclocked GeForce GTX 1070.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

That lead shrinks to ~14% at 3840x2160.

Even Radeon R9 Fury X is faster than GeForce GTX 1070 in this AMD-sponsored title, despite its 4GB of HBM.



