Rosewill Photon-1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Photon-1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|29.2mV
|10.2mV
|24.0mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|38.2mV
|10.1mV
|25.2mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|46.1mV
|11.2mV
|26.7mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|58.2mV
|13.4mV
|28.4mV
|11.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|69.6mV
|15.2mV
|29.3mV
|12.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|77.5mV
|14.1mV
|31.2mV
|13.8mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|86.2mV
|16.2mV
|36.4mV
|15.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|94.7mV
|18.9mV
|39.5mV
|17.0mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|105.0mV
|31.0mV
|45.1mV
|18.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|115.9mV
|41.2mV
|48.6mV
|24.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|126.7mV
|56.0mV
|63.2mV
|32.4mV
|Fail
|Cross-Load 1
|46.2mV
|15.2mV
|23.0mV
|9.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|113.3mV
|55.8mV
|61.0mV
|29.8mV
|Fail
Ripple suppression isn't good, especially at operating temperatures that exceed 44 degrees C. On the +12V rail, we don't want to see results above 50mV. Clearly, this platform lets us down with ripple measurements close to 120mV. The Photon-1200 cannot operate properly at high ambient temperatures and this is why it didn't manage to keep ripple suppression under control, failing in the 110 percent and Cross-Load 2 tests. Keep this thing's operating temperature below 40 °C, just as Rosewill recommends.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We usually set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements; however, in this case we had to increase to 0.02V/Div for the +12V rail.
Secondly most users aren't interested on how I do things (and even if I elaborated on all the procedures I follow only a fraction of them would understand them) but about the final result. For me the most important is to explain what ripple is and how it can affect the components of a system.
Thirdly. You don't have to watch Dave to see how ripple is measured properly. You can check on the ATX spec which includes the ripple measurement procedure. I follow all guidelines of the ATX spec so if you need to see how I measure ripple or load regulation just take a look at them. In any case the following scheme will show you how to measure ripple on a PSU.
I already stated that I don't mention how I measure ripple since among others all of us reviewers have to follow the ATX spec procedure. There is no point in repeating the whole ATX spec from the moment that anyone can download and read this spec with a simple google search.
Besides these two caps (which are already pre-installed on the fixtures that most of us reviewers have. There also present on loaders like the Sunmoon ones) and the good quality probes you also need to isolate all external noise that can pass from the PSU's EMI filter. In other words you need to provide "clean" power to the PSU. Personally I do this with a Chroma AC source and in the near future I plan to get a online UPS with some extra circuits for EMI/noise protection which will feed the AC source (so I will have two layers of protection). In order to check if your line is clean firstly take some readings on the major rails (+12V, 5V and 3.3V) with the PSU in standby. If you see increased ripple (normally it should be close to zero mV) then your scope picks up noise or the PSU isn't properly isolated from the rest devices on your home/lab.
