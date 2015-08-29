Rosewill Photon-1200 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Photon-1200's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 29.2mV 10.2mV 24.0mV 9.0mV Pass 20% Load 38.2mV 10.1mV 25.2mV 9.0mV Pass 30% Load 46.1mV 11.2mV 26.7mV 9.8mV Pass 40% Load 58.2mV 13.4mV 28.4mV 11.6mV Pass 50% Load 69.6mV 15.2mV 29.3mV 12.5mV Pass 60% Load 77.5mV 14.1mV 31.2mV 13.8mV Pass 70% Load 86.2mV 16.2mV 36.4mV 15.3mV Pass 80% Load 94.7mV 18.9mV 39.5mV 17.0mV Pass 90% Load 105.0mV 31.0mV 45.1mV 18.3mV Pass 100% Load 115.9mV 41.2mV 48.6mV 24.5mV Pass 110% Load 126.7mV 56.0mV 63.2mV 32.4mV Fail Cross-Load 1 46.2mV 15.2mV 23.0mV 9.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 113.3mV 55.8mV 61.0mV 29.8mV Fail

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression isn't good, especially at operating temperatures that exceed 44 degrees C. On the +12V rail, we don't want to see results above 50mV. Clearly, this platform lets us down with ripple measurements close to 120mV. The Photon-1200 cannot operate properly at high ambient temperatures and this is why it didn't manage to keep ripple suppression under control, failing in the 110 percent and Cross-Load 2 tests. Keep this thing's operating temperature below 40 °C, just as Rosewill recommends.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We usually set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements; however, in this case we had to increase to 0.02V/Div for the +12V rail.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2