AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Review: The Non-X Factor

VRMark, 3DMark & AotS: Escalation

VRMark & 3DMark

While synthetic benchmarks scale well with increased host computing resources, those gains don't always translate to real-world gaming performance. Rather, these benchmarks give us a solid measure of theoretical horsepower available to game engines.

All of our test processors easily passed the 109 FPS threshold that UL sets as the minimum for a smooth virtual reality experience.

The stock Ryzen 7 2700 nearly matched AMD's previous-gen 1800X. However, it also trailed the 2700X by a significant margin. A bit of tuning goes a long way though, and the overclocked 2700 came close to tying our overclocked Ryzen 7 2700X. Also interesting, the stock Ryzen 5 2600X beat Ryzen 7 2700 out of the box.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

The 2700's stock performance was impressive, highlighting the advantage of lower memory latency and enhanced multi-core turbo algorithms. Overclocked, Ryzen 7 2700 exceeded the performance of a stock 2700X.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation scales well with additional threads, so six-core models without Intel's Hyper-Threading Technology like the Core i5-8400 and -8600K languish at the bottom of our chart. Overclocking propelled the Core i5-8600K into contention with a tuned 6C/12T Ryzen 5 2600X.



