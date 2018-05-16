AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Review: The Non-X Factor

Civilization VI Graphics & AI, Dawn of War III
Civilization VI AI Test
Civilization's AI test measures performance in a turn-based strategy game and tends to favor per-core performance. Therefore, its comes as no surprise that a stock Ryzen 7 2700 delivered the turn time we expected, given fairly conservative clock rates.
An unlocked ratio multiplier is a mighty equalizer, though. After overclocking, the 2700 outpaced Ryzen 7 2700X operating at its default clock rates and nearly matched the Core i7-8700K. Of course, tuning the Intel processors widened their lead considerably.
Civilization VI Graphics Test
Ryzen 7 2700 beat the Ryzen 7 1800X in stock trim, though tuning improved its outcome significantly.
Clearly, Intel's Core i5-8400 is a formidable competitor. It achieved almost the same performance as an overclocked Ryzen 7 2700. Too bad, then, that Intel locks the chip's multiplier, preventing enthusiasts from making it any faster. Stepping up to an overclockable Core i5-8600K yielded a big performance boost, though that also compels you to spend big on a Z-series motherboard and aftermarket cooler.
A tuned Ryzen 7 2700 trailed the 2700X at a similar 4.2 GHz, if only slightly.
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III responds best to the high clock rates of Intel's tuned CPUs. This time around, however, an overclocked Ryzen 7 2700 nearly matched the stock Core i7-8700K.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
The 65W TDP is low enough for passive cooling. That it is cheaper than the 2700X is just the icing on the cake.
For *my* needs, it is perfect. I am more than happy to lose a little performance and have the TDP drop 40W.
Now though, it would have been better if AMD had sold those without a cooler for $20 less - the price gap with 2700X would have made it much more enticing, and overclockers could have pushed the hell out of it with watercooling etc.
OMG, YOU GUYS ARE GENIUSES!
Your reasoning is the same logic I used in selecting my 1700 non-X. I am attracted to efficient power.
That's a LOT of vcore right there!
Thanks, good eye! fixed. (1.4V)
NeoHome economics 101: Buy quality parts that/and don't push the hardware limits.
Main System(5-7 years) becomes Utility System(5+ years)
Repeat
Unless of course you burn out the mainsystem in 3-4 years *factory overclocks tend to do this too). ;)
Where are the performance per Watt or Temp charts?