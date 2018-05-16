AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Review: The Non-X Factor

Far Cry Primal, GTA: V & Hitman
Far Cry Primal
Our Far Cry Primal benchmark used to swing entirely in Intel's favor. But AMD's 2000-series Ryzen processors are much more competitive than their predecessors. Again, a stock Ryzen 7 2700 easily outpaced AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X and 1700. And this time around, a bit of overclocking even pushed the 2700 beyond AMD's flagship at 4.2 GHz.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. The tuned Ryzen processors, which effectively tied each other, go a long way to improve AMD's competitive position.
Hitman
Hitman's Game of the Year update imposed a 90 FPS cap, so this title no longer scales well with high-end PCs. Unfortunately, some popular AAA titles employ similar frame rate limits, so we leave this result in our suite to show that not all titles respond to faster components.
Overall, the results are unsurprising given IO Interactive's newly-imposed performance ceiling. However, the Core i5's results stand out for their low 99th percentile frame rates.
The 65W TDP is low enough for passive cooling. That it is cheaper than the 2700X is just the icing on the cake.
For *my* needs, it is perfect. I am more than happy to lose a little performance and have the TDP drop 40W.
Now though, it would have been better if AMD had sold those without a cooler for $20 less - the price gap with 2700X would have made it much more enticing, and overclockers could have pushed the hell out of it with watercooling etc.
OMG, YOU GUYS ARE GENIUSES!
Your reasoning is the same logic I used in selecting my 1700 non-X. I am attracted to efficient power.
That's a LOT of vcore right there!
Thanks, good eye! fixed. (1.4V)
NeoHome economics 101: Buy quality parts that/and don't push the hardware limits.
Main System(5-7 years) becomes Utility System(5+ years)
Repeat
Unless of course you burn out the mainsystem in 3-4 years *factory overclocks tend to do this too). ;)
Where are the performance per Watt or Temp charts?