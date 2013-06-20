LSI SAS 9300-8e & HGST Ultrastar SSD800MM: 12 Gb/s SAS, Tested

Test Setup, Benchmarks, And Methodology
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|Intel DX79SI, X79 Express
|Memory
|G.Skill Ripjaws Z-Series (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 @ DDR3-1600, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|Intel SSD 320 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Host Bus Adapter
|LSI SAS 9300-8eLSI SAS 9207-8i
|Tested Drives
|HGST SSD800MM, 400 GB
|Graphics
|AMD FirePro V4800 1 GB
|Power Supply
|OCZ ModXStream Pro 700 W
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: ATI 8.883
|Benchmark Suite
|Iometer v1.1.0
|4 Workers, 4 KB Random: LBA=Full, Span Varying Queue Depths
|ATTO
|v2.4.7, 2 GB, QD=4
|Custom
|C++, 8 MB Sequential, QD=4
|Enterprise Testing: Iometer Workloads
|Read
|Write
|512 Bytes
|1 KB
|2 KB
|4 KB
|8 KB
|16 KB
|32 KB
|64 KB
|128 KB
|512 KB
|Database
|67%
|100%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|100%
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|File Server
|80%
|100%
|10%
|5%
|5%
|60%
|2%
|4%
|4%
|10%
|n/a
|n/a
|Web Server
|100%
|100%
|22%
|15%
|8%
|23%
|15%
|2%
|6%
|7%
|1%
|1%
The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), a working group made up of SSD, flash, and controller vendors, has a testing procedure that attempts to control as many of the variables inherent to SSDs as possible. SNIA’s Solid State Storage Performance Test Specification (SSS PTS) is a great resource for enterprise SSD testing. The procedure does not define what tests should be run, but rather the way in which they are run. This workflow is broken down into four parts:
- Purge: Purging puts the drive at a known starting point. For SSDs, this normally means Secure Erase.
- Workload-Independent Preconditioning: A prescribed workload that is unrelated to the test workload.
- Workload-Based Preconditioning: The actual test workload (4 KB random, 128 KB sequential, and so on), which pushes the drive towards a steady state.
- Steady State: The point at which the drive’s performance is no longer changing for the variable being tracked.
These steps are critical when testing SSDs. It’s incredibly easy to not fully condition the drive and still observe out-of-box behavior, which may lead one to think that it’s steady-state. These steps are also important when going between random and sequential writes.
For all performance tests in this review, the SSS PTS was followed to ensure accurate and repeatable results.
All tests employ random data, when available. HGST's SSD800MM does not perform any data compression prior to writing, so there is no difference in performance-based data patterns.
Because we are not just reviewing the SSD800MM, but also LSI's SAS 9300-8e, we needed an HBA comparison as well. For that, we're using LSI's SAS 9207-8i and the built-in 6 Gb/s SATA ports on our Intel DX79SI motherboard. This will tell us how the new SAS 9300-8i compares to LSI's 6 Gb/s products, and how well the SSD800MM does at 6 Gb/s.
It should also be noted that our SAS 9300-8e isn't running production firmware. This didn't cause any issues, as far as we can tell, but LSI says there will be updates between now and when the card is commercially available.
At the consumer level though, the article takes on a completely different tone--I would be very surprised if we don't start seeing mention of PCIe4 at/before the top of the next CPU cycle (so, in 24-36 months at most.)
Ya, my bet is that we will not start to see SATA4 or PCIe4 until Skymont at the earliest. Considering it is looking like Broadwell may be pushed back due to 14nm die shrink issues I would bet that Skymont will have similar issues when moving to 10nm. But at least for home users you can cram 2 SSDs in RAID0 with a proper RAID card and get a little performance boost until then. I guess the only problem is that most people are going to use the onboard Intel RAID for RAID0, which will get you a killer synthetic benchmark, but in practical reality it is really just expanding your volume with very little speed benefit.
That's a quality review of some quality products. I like the insights shared, throughout. I especially appreciated the link to the SATA-Express paper. Thanks!
MORE REVIEWS LIKE THIS!!
:)