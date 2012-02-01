Upgrade Advice: Does Your Fast SSD Really Need SATA 6Gb/s?

Benchmark Results: Storage Bench v1.0 And PCMark 7
As always, we're turning to PCMark 7 and our own Storage Bench v1.0 to help us examine storage performance.
From the slowest SSD attached to a 3 Gb/s port to the fastest plugged into a 6 Gb/s interface, there's a wide range of results that come back here.
As an example, Crucial's 256 GB m4 drops from 168 MB/s down to 140 MB/s when you put a 3 Gb/s ceiling on its interface, even though the 168 MB/s figure itself doesn't max out a 3 Gb/s connection. Nevertheless, that's a roughly a 17% performance drop.
In comparison, Intel's SSD 320 are relatively unaffected. And that makes sense. After all, the SSD 320 is a 3 Gb/s-only drive.
Crucial's m4 doesn't take the same sort of dive in PCMark 7. The benchmark puts more emphasis on random transfers, and that's where a narrower pipe really wouldn't constrain overall throughput.
There's still a fair spread between the slowest and fastest SSDs, though, as the 6 Gb/s-capable models all gravitate toward the top.
I find it interesting that SATA 3 doesn't make a difference in file copy. Most SATA 3 drives cost the same as a SATA 2 so no need to save a few dollars.
I asked before but no one answered. Anyway here goes... If SSD's are supposed to be more reliable than spinning drives, why are most warranties for 3 years instead of the usual 5 years on high end conventional spinning drives? It seems like the companies are not to confident in their products to me, and that's why I ask this question and the one that preceded it. It would be nice to get some honest answers......
Well, the warranties are mostly 3 years, but some drives like Intel's 320s and Plextor's M3S drives do have 5 years of coverage.
As for stress testing... well... some have taken this matter in their own hands to answer that very question. So far, it's far more than anyone could imagine. And for complex reasons, a drive only writing 10GB might not wear out it's NAND in over a century. A drive's endurance is typically way underestimated. No one is going to wear out any 3xnm or 2xnm NAND in 5 years, except in the most extreme cases. Most drives die from firmware problems, or physical damage to the PCB or components, or some other unknown phenomenon. Only the factory could do a proper autopsy, and since the FW, FTL, controller, etc. are usually trade secrets or covered under NDA, no one in the know is going to volunteer.
There is an SSD endurance thread on the XtremeSystems forum:
http://www.xtremesystems.org/forums/showthread.php?271063-SSD-Write-Endurance-25nm-Vs-34nm/page1
I know when I first got my 1st gen OCZ Vertex nearly when it first came out, I was always the first person on the map for Counter Strike. While other players were still loading the level, I would rush in from the side and lob a grenade and take a few people out because they didn't think anyone could get there so fast (now with more people with SSD's, it's not quite so funny anymore).
I do appreciate being able to open PS CS5 in less than 2 seconds (for quick photo re-edits) and opening Premiere a lot faster too. Transferring large RAW photo folders (think 50+GBs total) to and from backup HDD's, I could use the extra MB's from these new 6Gb/s versions.