Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-650TD's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.1 mV 5.0 mV 6.1 mV 3.5 mV Pass 20% Load 9.2 mV 5.4 mV 6.1 mV 3.8 mV Pass 30% Load 10.0 mV 5.5 mV 6.7 mV 4.2 mV Pass 40% Load 10.1 mV 5.5 mV 6.8 mV 3.7 mV Pass 50% Load 10.2 mV 5.6 mV 6.6 mV 3.7 mV Pass 60% Load 10.6 mV 5.6 mV 6.9 mV 4.1 mV Pass 70% Load 9.5 mV 6.2 mV 7.8 mV 4.6 mV Pass 80% Load 9.9 mV 7.4 mV 8.3 mV 5.4 mV Pass 90% Load 10.6 mV 7.7 mV 10.5 mV 5.6 mV Pass 100% Load 12.2 mV 8.0 mV 11.7 mV 6.2 mV Pass 110% Load 13.3 mV 8.0 mV 11.9 mV 7.1 mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.9 mV 6.8 mV 8.2 mV 3.9 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 11.9 mV 7.1 mV 11.3 mV 5.3 mV Pass

Ripple suppression is amazing, and made more impressive by the fact that this performance is achieved without any extra filtering caps on the modular cables. Seasonic's engineers did wonders with this platform, proving that they're able to offer ripple-proof designs.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2