Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-650TD's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|7.1 mV
|5.0 mV
|6.1 mV
|3.5 mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|9.2 mV
|5.4 mV
|6.1 mV
|3.8 mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|10.0 mV
|5.5 mV
|6.7 mV
|4.2 mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|10.1 mV
|5.5 mV
|6.8 mV
|3.7 mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|10.2 mV
|5.6 mV
|6.6 mV
|3.7 mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|10.6 mV
|5.6 mV
|6.9 mV
|4.1 mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|9.5 mV
|6.2 mV
|7.8 mV
|4.6 mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|9.9 mV
|7.4 mV
|8.3 mV
|5.4 mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|10.6 mV
|7.7 mV
|10.5 mV
|5.6 mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|12.2 mV
|8.0 mV
|11.7 mV
|6.2 mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|13.3 mV
|8.0 mV
|11.9 mV
|7.1 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|8.9 mV
|6.8 mV
|8.2 mV
|3.9 mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|11.9 mV
|7.1 mV
|11.3 mV
|5.3 mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is amazing, and made more impressive by the fact that this performance is achieved without any extra filtering caps on the modular cables. Seasonic's engineers did wonders with this platform, proving that they're able to offer ripple-proof designs.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
