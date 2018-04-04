Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Trending

If we hadn't tested the similar-capacity Prime Platinum model we would give the SSR-1000TR the performance crown in this category. Nonetheless, if you want a combination of high performance, increased wattage and a dead silent operation even under hard conditions, then the Titanium Prime model with 1kW capacity is the one to get.

  • Full power at 46°C
  • Efficient
  • Ripple suppression & Load regulation
  • Hold-up time
  • Accurate Power OK signal
  • Transient response
  • Silent
  • EMI
  • Fully modular
  • 2x EPS & 8x PCIe connectors
  • 2x SATA connectors supporting SATA 3.3 spec HDDs
  • FDB Fan
  • Selectable semi-passive mode
  • Warranty

  • Price
  • Distance between peripheral connectors
  • OCP at 5VSB

Features & Specifications

Seasonic set a new high water mark in performance with the Prime platform. On top of that, it also established a record for warranty coverage by guaranteeing its power supplies for 12 years (including those used for cryptocurrency mining). Obviously, the company's engineers are very confident in their efforts. And indeed, our testing shows that this is one of the best analog platforms available today.

So why even bother with digital platforms? The reason is simple. After so many years of development, and with engineers so accustomed to analog circuits, it's only natural to see masterpieces like the Prime platform. But there isn't any room left to extract better performance or higher efficiency from analog circuits; they've reached their limits. If we want to see more than 94% overall efficiency, then there is no other solution except digital circuits along with GaN FETs and Totem-pole PFC converters, which enable lower energy losses.

From now on, we anticipate that the efficiency improvements of analog platforms will be minimal. On the contrary, there's a lot more room to optimize digital ones. The problem with digital designs right now is that most of the engineers working at the big PSU OEMs aren't as familiar with them yet. In truth, if those engineers aren't pushed to work on digital platforms, they probably won't do it by themselves. But without experimentation, there won't be any evolution in the power supply market.

Currently, the highest-end Prime family is the Prime Titanium, consisting of four members with capacities ranging from 650W to 1kW. Each model is 80 PLUS Titanium-certified. On the Cybenetics scale, they achieve ETA-A+ (88-91%) efficiency and LAMBDA-A++ (10-15 dB[A]) noise certifications. It is amazing to see such high-capacity PSUs offering quiet operation.

The SSR-1000TR is Seasonic's strongest Titanium-class PSU. We already reviewed the SSR-1000PD, which earned a coveted Editor's Choice award, so we're expecting great performance from the higher-efficiency SSR-1000TR. In order to carve out an efficiency lead over the SSR-1000PD, though, we suspect that some compromises had to be made in areas like load regulation and ripple suppression. Our benchmarks will tell us where Seasonic made changes.

Specifications

This is a very quiet PSU, as indicated by its LAMBDA-A++ badge representing lower than 15 dB(A) overall noise output. Years ago, we would have called such a quiet 1kW PSU almost inconceivable. But thanks to Seasonic's efficient platform, thermal loads are kept low, allowing for a relaxed fan profile.

We did recently notice that Seasonic is de-rating its temperature spec, telling customers that, at 50°C, the Prime Ultras can only deliver 80% of their maximum-rated capacity continuously instead of full load. This may have something to do with cryptocurrency mining and Seasonic ensuring that its Prime PSUs aren't abused. Given such a long warranty, the company has to take some precautions. In any case, we still perform our tests at >45°C using full load and overload scenarios.

The cooling fan measures 135mm across and uses a fluid dynamic bearing. According to Seasonic, it has a lifetime of 50,000 hours at 40°C. And under lower operating temperatures, the fan's lifetime should be significantly longer.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252510030.3
Watts125996153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1000

The minor rails are quite strong with 125W of maximum combined output. A single +12V rail can deliver up to 100A of current. We would like to see a 4A 5VSB rail in this PSU, though 3A is still perfectly fine for most usage scenarios.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (660mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (670mm+80mm) 2418AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (760mm) 4418AWGNo
SATA (350mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)1418AWGNo
SATA (410mm+110mm+110mm+110mm)2818AWGNo
SATA (300mm+150mm)1218AWGNo
Four-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm)1318AWGNo
Four-pin Molex (350mm+120mm)1218AWGNo
Four-pin Molex Adapter / SATA (150mm+150mm)1218AWGNo
FDD Adapter (+100mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

As you can tell from the cable list, Seasonic includes plenty of connectivity (including lots of EPS and PCIe connectors). Moreover, all of the cables are pretty long, and we appreciate that there are four dedicated PCIe ones.

There is a SATA cable featuring more distance between its connectors, ensuring compatibility with a broader range of cases. You also get a single SATA cable with two SATA 3.3-compatible connectors. This enables support for the so-called Power Disable feature.

The SSR-1000TR's cables are shown in the photos below.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.


