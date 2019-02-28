SilverStone SX700-G PSU Review: An Overclocked SX650-G?

Performance, Noise & Efficiency
Performance Rating
SilverStone's overall performance score is high enough, however both competing Corsair PSUs fare better.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).
Demonstrating close to 36.6 dB(A) of overall noise output, we cannot call this a quiet power supply.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.
Compared to PSUs with similar 80 PLUS efficiency certifications, the SX700-G performs well.
