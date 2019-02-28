SilverStone SX700-G PSU Review: An Overclocked SX650-G?

Performance, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

SilverStone's overall performance score is high enough, however both competing Corsair PSUs fare better.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Demonstrating close to 36.6 dB(A) of overall noise output, we cannot call this a quiet power supply.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Compared to PSUs with similar 80 PLUS efficiency certifications, the SX700-G performs well.

