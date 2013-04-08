Intel SSD 525 Review: Five mSATA Drives, From 30 To 240 GB

Power Consumption
Idle Power Consumption
Idle consumption is the most important power metric for consumer and client SSDs. After all, solid-state drives complete host commands quickly, and then drop back down to idle. Aside from the occasional background garbage collection and house keeping, a modern SSD spends most of its life idling. Enterprise-oriented drives are more frequently used at full tilt, making their idle power numbers less important. But this just isn't the case on the desktop.
We previously established that Samsung's 840s are the king of idle power use, and that continues today. By comparison, Intel's SSD 525s fall to the middle of the pack. Take those numbers with a grain of salt, though: they're almost certainly affected by the mSATA adapter we're using to test.
The big mushy middle of this chart is dominated by SandForce-driven products. The controller company is working diligently on getting idle power down, but the fruits of its labor aren't going to be seen for some time.
It's also worth pointing out that capacity doesn't really affect idle numbers much. Instead, it's almost completely a function of the controller and firmware.
PCMark 7 Average Power
If we measure average power use through a run of PCMark 7, we're able to observe a more taxing workload. These measurements fall far lower than maximum power numbers, despite the benchmark's intensive nature. What does a log of consumption look like?
The peaks and valleys correspond to the individual sub-tests. An average consumer workload might look a lot like this, except the distance from peak to peak would be greater, representing more sporadic use throughout a day.
That helps us explain why the bar chart of average power consumption in PCMark 7 looks so much like the idle power use chart. Despite the myriad spikes during the test, average draw is far closer to idle. Even if a drive is power-hungry under load, the averages don't look so bad. Some of these SSDs might use up to 6 W. But even the worst-looking model we've benchmarked, OCZ's Vertex 4, consumes a reasonable 1.49 W during PCMark 7.
Four of the SSD 525s pull up equally here. Only the 240 GB model falls a bit lower in the finishing order.
Interesting, if some benches weren't Intel only, but all included the relavent competitors.
A small drive has fewer memory chips than a large drive. The controller has then fewer chips to efficiently spread the data to... and this leads to decreased performances. There's nothing immoral to that.
It's not the same story like for example, a couple of years ago, Yamaha selling a 2x CD writer and a 4x CD writer at double the price ... and by removing one resistance, your 2x writer became a 4x model ;-)
evaluating price per performance as it is frequently offered at around $.60 or less per GB.
It's a surprisingly good drive, and performs very well on boards that only have SATA2.
I recently upgraded my brother's P55 system with an 840 250GB; the main game he
plays atm now loads in just a few seconds, instead of the more than 3 minutes it took
with the old mechanical disk (and that wasn't exactly a low-end drive either - a WD VR
150GB 10K SATA). He is, as one might expect, very happy indeed.
In addition, I bought him an internal Startech storage unit that holds 4 x 2.5" devices
(it takes up one 5.25" bay) and a couple of 2.5" drives (1TB for general data, 2nd-hand
250GB for backup of the 840). He bought another 1TB for backup, so the Startech now
holds the 840, two 1TB and the 250GB. The end results looks rather good, and the
performance with the 840 is excellent (I bought one for my 3930K setup).
I have a lot of OCZ drives (more than 40, various models); what impresses me the most
about the 840 is the way it maintains top performance even after being hammered with
an 80GB full clone from an old disk, lots of Windows and driver updates, game installs, etc.
Testing with HDTach, AS-SSD, etc. show performance almost identical to an original clean
state. None of my OCZ drives behave this way - the HDTach graph shows significant
variance, while the 840 graph is smooth across the range. Beats me how Samsung has
achieved this, but I like it.
Modern SSDs may be saturating the SATA3 interface, but they bring an amazing new lease
of life to older SATA2 systems.
Ian.
I have an ASRock Z77E-ITX back from RMA that I haven't yet put back into service that has a mSATA slot on its underside. It can be used to build a very small system. That these slots are only 3Gb/s hardly matters when comparing them to the speed of a mechanical HDD.