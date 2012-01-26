Install A Hard Drive Or SSD In Your Notebook's Optical Bay

Step 2: Mount The Hard Disk In The OptiBayHD Caddy
3. This is the OptiBayHD caddy when it's sealed up:
4. This is the OptiBayHD caddy after removing the screws and opening it:
5. Plug in the SATA hard disk:
6. The OptiBayHD caddy is closed back up, and its screws are tightened:
+ it will give you the ability to have another HDD for large storage if you can't life with just 128 or 256GB :)
Can you run some tests on the drive please?
Compare it to the main drive for speed?
Cheers
Hears another newsflash, you can also replace the optical drive with hot swappable extra battery's for extra power time! :O