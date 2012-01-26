Trending

Install A Hard Drive Or SSD In Your Notebook's Optical Bay

You want a performance-oriented SSD in your notebook, but you also need the capacity of a hard drive. Why not just remove your optical drive, drop your hard drive into its bay, and load up a brand new SSD with Windows and your apps?

Step 2: Mount The Hard Disk In The OptiBayHD Caddy

3. This is the OptiBayHD caddy when it's sealed up:

4. This is the OptiBayHD caddy after removing the screws and opening it:

5. Plug in the SATA hard disk:

6. The OptiBayHD caddy is closed back up, and its screws are tightened:

45 Comments
  • thehidecheck 26 January 2012 11:21
    Lol, this reminds me of the floppy disks of yore. Still, there is alot of utility in this, I see it having a good future.
  • phamhlam 26 January 2012 12:14
    I thought about doing this. It gives you the speed of a SSD and the space of a HDD. When you need your DVD drive, slide it back in or just use a USB one. I ended up selling my laptop and getting a desktop haahaha.
  • Xajel 26 January 2012 12:33
    I think having a 128 - 256 GB mPCIe SSD will be much easier to have :D

    + it will give you the ability to have another HDD for large storage if you can't life with just 128 or 256GB :)
  • mswezey 26 January 2012 13:01
    I've already done this 2 months ago! Best thing you can do for a laptop!
  • 26 January 2012 13:58
    But what about heat? As far as I can see there are no venting holes or I might just be mistaking. :)
  • Reynod 26 January 2012 14:00
    Great idea ... I like it.

    Can you run some tests on the drive please?

    Compare it to the main drive for speed?

    Cheers
  • serhat359 26 January 2012 14:01
    I also thought about this but it's just too expensive!
  • Pyree 26 January 2012 14:40
    But what about heat? As far as I can see there are no venting holes or I might just be mistaking. :)
    Have that set up on my laptop. SDD in the normal HDD bay, HDD in OD bay. No issue on heat for HDD. HDD about 38-40c on load.
  • ivyanev 26 January 2012 16:33
    Isn't eSATA usb 3 and other ports designed to accommodate external hdd? I agree that external isn't as convenient as build in ,but can be used in several laptops.
  • jamesedgeuk2000 26 January 2012 17:32
    Lmao I did this back in 2006, the dell drive bay in your pic is one of the multibay drives used in the first ever XPS and the i9100.

    Hears another newsflash, you can also replace the optical drive with hot swappable extra battery's for extra power time! :O
