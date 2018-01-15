Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

OCP12V: 106A (106%) 5V: 31.65A (126.6%) 3.3V: 36.2A (144.8%) 5VSB: 4.8A (160%), >100mV ripple
OPP1359.2W (113.3%)
OTP✓ (160°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKDoes not function correctly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The +12V rail's OCP level is set rather low, while the minor rails have high OCP triggering points (as usual). The 5VSB rail should be set more conservatively; with close to 4.8A current output, its ripple suppression goes wild.

Over-power protection is set low as well, mostly because of the +12V rail's low OCP level. And OTP is set a little high, since this is a semi-passive PSU.

Unfortunately, the power-good signal is inaccurate.


