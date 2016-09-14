Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
Ιn these tests, we monitor the STP-0600F-G's response in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10 A at +12V, 5 A at 5V, 5 A at 3.3V and 0.5 A at 5VSB) is applied for 200 ms while the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the STP-0600F-G is hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we use our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500 W.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.067V
|11.831V
|1.96%
|Pass
|5V
|4.997V
|4.847V
|3.00%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.311V
|3.176V
|4.08%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.011V
|4.953V
|1.16%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.000V
|11.832V
|1.40%
|Pass
|5V
|4.963V
|4.813V
|3.02%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.279V
|3.146V
|4.06%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.967V
|4.904V
|1.27%
|Pass
The +12V rail registers high deviations, reaching close to two percent during the first round of tests as the main switching FETs operate in PWM mode. In addition, the 5V and 3.3V rails are mediocre. Only the 5VSB rail delivers decent performance, though it still doesn't match the competition.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measure the STP-0600F-G's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during the PSU's power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turn off the STP-0600F-G, dial in the maximum current the 5VSB rail can output and switch the PSU on. In the second test, we dial the maximum load the +12V can handle and start the PSU while it's in standby mode. In the last test, while the STP-0600F-G is completely switched off (we cut the power or switch the PSU off by flipping its on/off switch), we dial in the maximum load the +12V rail can before switching the PSU on from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12 V is 13.2 V, and 5.5 V for 5 V).
A small spike at 5VSB and a not-so-straight slope during the last test are enough to cost the STP-0600F-G performance points in these metrics. The performance isn't bad, or even average, but it's also not perfect.
This thing sucks.
This unit is a 450W power supply IMO. Basically, Thermaltake probably took their 450W power supply, slapped 600W on it, kept the same amount of PCIe cables, and called it a 600W power supply. This power supply is stupid, I don't know who would buy it. That's just my opinion of course, but safety should be the most important thing of a power supply, and even thought it didn't blow up, if it had 510mv of ripple at 110% load, imagine what it had at 140% load before it shut off? Probably 2000mv of ripple. There goes the GPU. There goes the CPU. There goes everything!
But Thermaltake knows that not a single person who purchases this thing will have done their PSU research, and therefore not a single person buying this thing will probably have a system that demands more than 250-300W. Thermaltake preys on the vulnerabilities of the uneducated, it's a disgrace, it's disgusting.
You wouldn't need a 600W power supply with an SFF build period. It razzes my berries that the mere fruit of the existence of this thing is an example of an unethically engineered product that nobody needs but is designed for those who don't know what they don't need.
Not until the Corsair SF Series was released while I was sitting behind a desk at Corsair did I realize just how many people use SFX power supplies in full size cases. Absolutely AMAZES me. So.. yeah...
The PSU is one of the most important parts of the PC (Id say its THE most important), so a good review of a PSU is always welcome.
Well done toms.
Yeah but this is not what I'd call competition... Nobody needs to compete against Thermaltake's product since it stinks.