Turtle Beach Impact 700 Mechanical Keyboard Review: The Sweet Spot?

The Turtle Beach Impact 700 is a well-built keyboard that nicely balances features and design for the grown-up gamer but at a price point that's far too high.

Introduction And Specifications

We recently reviewed the Turtle Beach Impact 500 mechanical keyboard, a stripped-down, simple tenkeyless device that eschewed any backlighting or features such as passthrough ports. Its bigger brother, the 104-key Impact 700, shares some of the minimalist design ideas but caters to a much wider swathe of users. In some ways, for those looking for a fully-featured and fun--but not too fun--mechanical keyboard, the Impact 700 may be the sweet spot.

That is, in terms of features and design. The price is a big sticking point; at almost $200, there are some feature omissions here that are problematic.

Those sound like two kind of contradictory statements, don't they? Let us explain and elaborate in the following pages. But first, the specs.



Specifications

Note: There are several specifications that Turtle Beach has not published, and my questions to company representatives regarding those details have gone unanswered.

