Trending

Turtle Beach Impact 700 Mechanical Keyboard Review: The Sweet Spot?

By

Our Verdict

The Turtle Beach Impact 700 is a well-built keyboard that nicely balances features and design for the grown-up gamer but at a price point that's far too high.

For

  • Excellent design for a dual-purpose office and gaming keyboard
  • Works with Macs and older PCs (6KRO)
  • Totally plug-and-play
  • No extraneous key noise

Against

  • Too expensive for the feature set
  • Costar stabilizers

Introduction And Specifications

We recently reviewed the Turtle Beach Impact 500 mechanical keyboard, a stripped-down, simple tenkeyless device that eschewed any backlighting or features such as passthrough ports. Its bigger brother, the 104-key Impact 700, shares some of the minimalist design ideas but caters to a much wider swathe of users. In some ways, for those looking for a fully-featured and fun--but not too fun--mechanical keyboard, the Impact 700 may be the sweet spot.

That is, in terms of features and design. The price is a big sticking point; at almost $200, there are some feature omissions here that are problematic.

Those sound like two kind of contradictory statements, don't they? Let us explain and elaborate in the following pages. But first, the specs.

Specifications

Note: There are several specifications that Turtle Beach has not published, and my questions to company representatives regarding those details have gone unanswered.

MORE: How We Test Mechanical Keyboards
MORE: Keyboard Reviews
MORE: All Peripherals Content
MORE: Peripherals in the Forums

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tom10167 23 April 2016 16:56
    2016, the year of $200 keyboards
    Reply
  • Indrasil 23 April 2016 17:31
    200$ and no RGB? Turtle Beach lived to its expectations...
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 23 April 2016 18:24
    I dont care if it dosent have RGB or the works, but 200 bucks? TB at it once again.
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 23 April 2016 21:28
    Yeah, $200 for a keyboard is outrageous. I am sure it's a nice keyboard, but how in the world can they justify such a high price? Does that price include a free date with Daisy Ridley? :P
    Reply
  • kschang77 24 April 2016 00:29
    And only an 8-bit controller? Everybody else uses 32-bit ARM CPUs...
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 24 April 2016 10:52
    I thought it comes with a modular power supply :D
    Reply
  • NBL khalifa 24 April 2016 10:57
    MIONIX ZIBAL ripoff ? or same oem ?
    Reply
  • NBL khalifa 24 April 2016 10:58
    also mionix zibal is much more cheaper
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 24 April 2016 15:49
    Hey, does anybody make a decent ergonomic keyboard with good switches? I'm still using the Microsoft Natural membrane keyboard because it makes my hands feel SO GOOD.
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 25 April 2016 04:19
    Wouldn't you rather use that money to get a Radeon R9 380? Poor pricing of keyboard!
    Reply