XFX XTR Series 850W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The XFX XTR 850W comes close to be quiet!'s Platinum-rated model, which uses a high-end FSP platform and costs more. The similarly-sized Corsair CS850M stays well behind, and the RM750x follows closely. Unfortunately we don't have test data for the RM850x. However, given the 750W model's performance, we believe that it will be on par with the 850W XTR.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The 850W XTR is currently available at a reasonable price, so its performance per dollar score is among the highest in the 850W category.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

Although you can't describe this PSU as noisy, still we believe that it isn't suitable for enthusiasts very sensitive to noise. With a more relaxed fan profile and a larger 135mm or 140mm fan, this chart would look a lot different.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the 850W XTR's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

This is a highly efficient PSU, as evidenced by the small difference between it and EVGA's Platinum-rated 850 P2.