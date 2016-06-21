XFX XTR Series 850W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The XFX XTR 850W comes close to be quiet!'s Platinum-rated model, which uses a high-end FSP platform and costs more. The similarly-sized Corsair CS850M stays well behind, and the RM750x follows closely. Unfortunately we don't have test data for the RM850x. However, given the 750W model's performance, we believe that it will be on par with the 850W XTR.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The 850W XTR is currently available at a reasonable price, so its performance per dollar score is among the highest in the 850W category.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).
Although you can't describe this PSU as noisy, still we believe that it isn't suitable for enthusiasts very sensitive to noise. With a more relaxed fan profile and a larger 135mm or 140mm fan, this chart would look a lot different.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the 850W XTR's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
This is a highly efficient PSU, as evidenced by the small difference between it and EVGA's Platinum-rated 850 P2.
^^ Yes please review one of these. Though he only reviews units that the companies actually send to him, so it could be they don't want the XT units to get reviewed, so it'd probably have to be bought retail.
As for the XTs I will try to find one.
Not quite. These are built by Hydance.
http://www.orionpsudb.com/news/the-mystery-of-xfx-budget-xt-line-solved-oem-and-platform-discovered
Many other models of various OEMs are also made in other factories but there is no safe way to know it without having info from the OEM itself.
Finally, this specific article states about the XFX XT units: "If the available information is correct, XFX XT is designed by Seasonic, but the manufacturing is outsourced to Shenzhen Rui Sheng Yuan just like the Hydance. "
As you can see there is an "if" at the beginning of the sentence. In any case, Seasonic is also behind the XT line. Given that this is an XTR review though, I thought it would be better to spare all above and just state that all XFX PSUs are made by Seasonic and not dive into such detail mentioning the outsourcing of XT line, for which there is no solid information.
Given the opportunity I would like to mention the great work that Orion does and also thank him for the tip about the KM3S platform of the XTR-850 unit. I will try to find some details about the actual differences between the KM3 and KM3S platforms.
either way, nice review :) always solid work