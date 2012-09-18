Xotic PC NP9150: Striking Back At Kepler With Radeon HD 7970M

Did AMD's Mobile Graphics Lead Xotic PC To Victory?
Xotic PC is determined to undercut its largest competitors, and it did this time around by pairing a higher-cost GPU with a lower final price. The company did this without dropping customer support, by including limited lifetime labor and a free telephone hotline with the same one-year basic component coverage as its competition, and still offering two- and three-year service upgrades similar to those available from other vendors in the industry.
But we picked this setup for a gaming value shootout against another boutique builder, and we wanted to know how each configuration stacked up at the panel’s native 1920x1080 resolution.
When you buy it with AMD's Radeon HD 7970M, the Xotic PC NP9150 provides around 56% more gaming value than its GeForce GTX 675M competitor. Much (if not most) of this credit goes to AMD. We recalculated the NP9150's value using the GeForce GTX 675’s $100-lower price and 28%-lower performance, and showed that its lead would have dropped to only 14%.
Indeed, AMD helped lead Xotic PC to gaming performance and much larger value victories. Though the company's processors continue to struggle balancing performance and power, AMD’s graphics guys have recently found relatively smooth sailing from the isles of Tahiti to Pitcairn.
By now you’re probably wondering, “but what about Nvidia's GeForce GTX 680M?” We asked the same question, but came up empty-handed in our search for hardware. Price was probably part of the problem, since the GeForce GTX 680M costs about $245 more than the Radeon HD 7970M. We think Xotic PC was looking for the big value score, and our research shows the company probably made the best choice.
Portability remains a notebook’s killer feature, so we’re moving forward to test an even more compact gaming notebook, in spite of our curiosity about the GeForce GTX 680M. Perhaps the next model after that will have Nvidia’s flagship mobile GPU?
If I recall it is a Enduro related bug causing 7970M to be under utilized in games like BF3, it was quite a big deal in June/July on NotebookReview's Forum, not sure if it is fixed by new drivers.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/geforce-gtx-660-geforce-gtx-650-benchmark,3297-7.html
Check this thread (and the "Sager and Clevo forums") for more details:
http://forum.notebookreview.com/sager-clevo/682097-7970m-logging-thread-games-utilization-issues-only-post-logs-no-questions-please.html
, and AVOID 7970M for now. Its been months and no fix from either AMD or Clevo. You do not get what you pay for when bying this configuration.
Makes good sense to me.
You didn't test BF3 multiplayer wwith 64 players? The single player works fine, but the multiplayer suffers from enduro issues. Here are some screenshots taken by me:
http://imageshack.us/photo/my-images/716/bf320120727225130242.jpg/
18 fps is not fine in my opinion. Also got 8 fps at times in Civ 5. I have a P170EM Clevo with 3610Qm and 7970M. Anandtech also posted an article concerning Enduro, and they weren't aware of Enduro issues either, but when the people from Notebook review informed them about it, they were able to reproduce the issues. They also edited their article to include a mention about the issue.
The issue is real, and affect all AMD 7000M seriers card that are in laptops which have no MUX-cable. This cable allows a user to use only the dedicated GPU instead of the iGPU. When there is no MUX, the image is always forced through the iGPU, and the Enduro technology that is supposed to make this happen is broken. With Alienware's laptops that have MUX, you can force Enduro off and the issue goes away. If you enable Enduro in AW, the issue comes back.
What you get is sudden FPS drops, stuttering, low GPU utilization. It does not affect every game, but I'd still say its present in most games, e.g. witcher 1 & 2, crysis 2, BF3 multiplayer (more evident on certain maps), GTA 4, etc. etc. (the list goes on).
When you try to reduce the graphics level to get better fps, you only get lower GPU utilization and the same fps. Now this is a serious issue to people playing online shooting games and other competitive games.
Notebook review forums have numerous threads about the issue, and we have been following how the situation develops for months now. So far, AMD has been very silent regarding fixes to these Enduro related issues.
http://www.anandtech.com/show/6243/amds-enduro-switchable-graphics-levels-up/5
Check the comments and the last 'update' part of the article. This card has been out for almost half a year now with broken switching software.