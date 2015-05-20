Trending

Zalman Z11 Neo ATX Case Review

With more radiator space and a more-modern design, does Zalman’s Z11 Neo have the combination of cool and quiet to get our stamp of approval?

Our Verdict

The Z11 Neo offers exceptional performance value and overall quality for a reasonable price, but break-away slot covers are an insult to both the cases’s overall quality and target market. Rather than recommend it as-delivered, we’ll approve it for anyone who’s willing to buy their own slot covers.

  • Front-panel ports
  • Materials
  • Noise
  • Ventilation

  • Break-out slot covers
  • Price

  • Alexandru Tudor Sarbu 20 May 2015 08:09
    I have one and it's awesome! :D
  • danlw 20 May 2015 12:11
    I would be interested to see it up against the Fractal Design R5. That's the case I'm planning to get, but I can be swayed.

    But really, Zalman? Break away slot covers? You came so close to knocking it out of the park...
  • Steveymoo 20 May 2015 14:48
    So, 6 months before all your components get covered in dust? :D
  • Crashman 20 May 2015 21:23
    15895020 said:
    So, 6 months before all your components get covered in dust? :D
    Put in another intake fan if you want positive pressure to trap most of your dust in the front filter :)

  • King Kii 21 May 2015 00:00
    I would be interested to see it up against the Fractal Design R5. That's the case I'm planning to get, but I can be swayed.

    But really, Zalman? Break away slot covers? You came so close to knocking it out of the park...

    go for the Fractal. Fractal's build, material quality, and thoughtfulness is very hard to beat. you definitely get what you pay for when it comes to their stuff.
  • PaulBags 21 May 2015 09:50
    Those hard drive mounts look like corsair rip offs.
  • Crashman 21 May 2015 10:12
    15900142 said:
    Those hard drive mounts look like corsair rip offs.
    Nearly every time I see a statement like that, I'm able to find a previous product from a third brand to contradict it. Many of these ideas come from the ODM itself, rather than the brand that has the product customized to match its market.
  • Eggz 21 May 2015 19:01
    Great performance, a little ugly.

    But if you like the way it looks, then it seems like a great deal!
