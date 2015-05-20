Zalman Z11 Neo ATX Case Review
With more radiator space and a more-modern design, does Zalman’s Z11 Neo have the combination of cool and quiet to get our stamp of approval?
Our Verdict
The Z11 Neo offers exceptional performance value and overall quality for a reasonable price, but break-away slot covers are an insult to both the cases’s overall quality and target market. Rather than recommend it as-delivered, we’ll approve it for anyone who’s willing to buy their own slot covers.
For
- Front-panel ports
- Materials
- Noise
- Ventilation
Against
- Break-out slot covers
- Price
But really, Zalman? Break away slot covers? You came so close to knocking it out of the park...
go for the Fractal. Fractal's build, material quality, and thoughtfulness is very hard to beat. you definitely get what you pay for when it comes to their stuff.
But if you like the way it looks, then it seems like a great deal!