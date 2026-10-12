Vibecoder mods Minecraft inside GTA V running natively on an iPhone — unmodded game runs at 50-60 FPS on iPhone 17

A vibecoder and modder has revealed they successfully launched Minecraft inside a modded iPhone port of GTA V, immediately showing the Minecraft HUD and loading in Steve. This was done using Claude Opus 5.5, doing everything from writing the code to testing the game; 0xProbability claims that they have not touched the phone while Claude successfully flies the Ender Dragon around Los Santos.

Minecraft in GTA V isn’t surprising, considering the vast amount of wacky mods you can put into the game. However, running it on an iPhone, now that’s just absurd. 0xProbability wasn’t the one to port GTA V onto the iPhone; they credit that to C22, a student of EPFL, a prestigious school in Switzerland. C22’s port is impressive; it’s running GTA V natively on the iPhone, based on a version of GTA V that was adapted to run in a web browser, and making that run as a native iOS application instead — even supporting multiplayer. The README states that it runs on iOS 15 or later and even macOS 14 or later on Apple silicon, ideally with 8GB of RAM or more. The port runs at an impressive 50-60 FPS on an iPhone 17 and only uses 1.1GB of RAM, as shown in C22’s video on X, showcasing their work.

gta v running natively on ios (a recent fun project of mine) https://t.co/5k6w06hoLYOctober 9, 2026

As if GTA V on an iPhone isn’t impressive enough, vibecoder 0xProbability modded this version of GTA V with Minecraft. Before putting it on the iPhone, the developer experimented with possibly the same browser version of GTA V with Minecraft, complete with block-building mechanics, not just Minecraft mobs and characters. On one of their posts, they stated: “It’s crazy what you can run in a browser nowadays,” emphasizing how web browsers used to be for simple .io games, while in 2026, you can now play heavy 3D games on them.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

You Can Now Fly with Elytra in GTA 5 (Minecraft Edition) on iOS! https://t.co/DD8IIEZcWwOctober 12, 2026

While it would be impressive if the developer manually modded the iPhone port of GTA V himself, it’s also interesting to see how much Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 is able to write code and test it all on its own.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.