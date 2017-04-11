'Bayonetta' Comes To PC Seven Years After Launch

Platinum Games’ Bayonetta initially arrived on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. In 2014, it made its way to Nintendo’s Wii U system. Now, seven years after release, the game is finally available on PC via Steam.

With a PC port comes a massive graphics overhaul to the game. This new version will be playable at 60 frames per second and supports up to 4K resolution. In addition, you can manipulate numerous graphics settings including ambient occlusion, texture and shadow quality, and anti-aliasing.







You can also play the game with a keyboard and mouse, although the developers recommend a controller. You can also choose to play with the English voice-over actors or you can switch to the original Japanese cast for a more authentic experience. Before you buy the game, make sure to take a look at the PC hardware requirements below to see if it your current system can run it. For some reason, the specs don't include an AMD alternative for CPUs, but you can always find the correct AMD processor to use in our CPU hierarchy page.



Bayonetta Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3-3220 (Ivy Bridge, 3.3 GHz) Intel Core i5-4460 (Haswell, 3.2 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForece GTX 670AMD Radeon HD 6950 Nvidia GeForce GTX 760AMD Radeon HD 7870 RAM 4 GB 8 GB Storage 20 GB 20 GB OS Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 DirectX Version 9.0c 9.0c

Currently, only the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for purchase at $20, and it includes a sample of the game’s soundtrack, a digital copy of the art book, wallpapers, and avatars. Platinum Games said that the content is available for free for a limited time, which probably means a standard edition is coming soon with the extra content available as a separate purchase.