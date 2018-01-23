Biostar Announces H110MDE Entry-Level Motherboard
Biostar announced a new entry-level Micro-ATX LGA 1151 motherboard for Intel's 6th and 7th generation Core, Pentium and Celeron processors.
Advertised as the "perfect solution for desktop users on a tight budget," the company clearly has its sights set on cost-conscious consumers building small form factor systems.
Based on Intel’s H110 chipset, the Biostar H110MDE offers support for Intel's latest Core, Pentium and Celeron processors. The two DIMM slots can accept up to 32GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory. This motherboard is equipped with a single PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot allowing end-users the option of adding a discrete graphics card to their system build.
Other features include four SATA3 headers (no M.2 slots), Realtek RTL8111G LAN controller, two USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Realtek ALC662 6-Channel HD audio, DVI-D connector and a single VGA port for CPUs that support integrated graphics.
Given the fact that this is a budget-friendly motherboard, we didn't expect extras such as fancy heatsinks or RGB lighting but this motherboard does come with a few extras worth noting including moistureproof PCB, protection against current overvoltage, power overload, anti-surge protection, and free BullGuard antivirus software.
The Biostar H110MDE is available now with a $55 MSRP.
Biostar H110MDE
Chipset
Intel H110
CPU Support
7th & 6th Gen Intel Core i7 LGA 1151 Processor
7th & 6th Gen Intel Core i5 LGA 1151 Processor
7th & 6th Gen Intel Core i3 LGA 1151 Processor
7th & 6th Gen Intel Pentium LGA 1151 Processor
7th & 6th Gen Intel Celeron LGA 1151 Processor
Maximum CPU TDP (Thermal Design Power) : 91Watt
Memory
2 x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot
Dual Channel DDR4 2400/ 2133/ 1866 MHz
Max 32GB Memory
Expansion Slots
1 x PCI-E 3.0 x16 Slot
1 x PCI-E 2.0 x1 Slot
Storage
4x SATA3 Connectors
USB
2 x USB 3.1 Port
1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Header
2 x USB 2.0 Port
2 x USB 2.0 Header
LAN
Realtek ALC662 6-Channel HD Audio
Integrated Video
*By CPU Model
Rear I/O
1 x PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse
2 x USB 3.1 Port
2 x USB 2.0 Port
1 x DVI-D Connector, resolution up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz
1 x VGA Port, resolution up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz
1 x RJ-45 Port
3 x Audio Connector
Internal I/O
1 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Header
2 x USB 2.0 Header
4 x SATA3 6Gb/s Connector
1 x Front Audio Header
1 x Front Panel Header
1 x CPU Fan Header
Dimensions (W x L)
215mm x 170mm
Price
$55
jpe1701Can we say late to the game? lol. you can still get h110 motherboards on Newegg, some for less than this with more features. I guess they are hoping that the fact it won't need a bios update for kaby lake will sell it?
Clamyboy74new products on a soon TM to be dead platform