DICE Makes Changes To 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Crate System
After the end of the Star Wars Battlefront II beta, DICE provided a primer on the mechanics of the crate system. However, after more feedback from beta participants, the studio is changing the feature so that you’ll have to invest more time in gampelay to gain the best rewards.
In addition to weapons, each of your characters uses Star Cards, or abilities, to gain the upper hand in combat. Abilities include the deployment of a powerful shield, throwing a high-damage grenade, or utilizing a rocket launcher. There are multiple tiers of Star Cards in the game, and the Epic tier offers the best abilities. However, these Epic Star Cards are obtainable only through the crafting feature, some pre-order bundles, the Deluxe Edition variant, and a few starter packs.
The crafting mechanic also comes into play when you're upgrading the cards in your collection. However, you won’t be able to craft better cards when you begin the game. You’ll need to reach a specific rank, which you can earn only by playing matches, before you can use materials to get better abilities.
You also have to earn new weapons, gear, and other items by competing online. For instance, you’ll need to complete general and class-specific milestones if you want access to better firearms (although DICE said that a “select few” are found in crates). Completing the milestones will also give you crates, which will include more cards and crafting materials.
The bottom line here is that DICE wants everyone to be on the same playing field regardless whether or not you use real or in-game money to buy crates. If you paid real-world dollars to get crates, you’ll have quicker access to some cards and weapons, but you’ll still need to play a few rounds, like everyone else, in order to get better items. We’ll see how it works when the game launches in a few weeks, but at the moment, these changes make Star Wars Battlefront II less of a “pay-to-win” title.
|Name
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Type
|Shooter
|Developer
|DICE, Motive Studios, Criterion Games
|Publisher
|Electronic Arts
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|November 17, 2017
-
dextermatSounds like DICE has found a way to puke on a pile of sh*t and think they fix something. No pukecrates in my games please.
-
GiroroThat sounds complicated and not very fun.
-
dstarr3Does anybody even want loot crates and crafting in their multiplayer shooter? Why can't they just tear out all the stupid stuff and just make a good game? Oh, right, because microtransactions are God now.
-
SomasonicWe don't need this excrement in PC games. It make sense in the free-to-play market but not when you've already paid full price for a game.
-
poochiepianoMeh. DICE hasn't made a good game since probably Battlefield Heroes. And EA ruins things as usual.
-
kuhndj67As long as they can be successful selling microtransaction games they'll do it... it means I won't play it but unless there's a few million others like me it won't make a difference.
-
Phillip WagerI want to believe that it is mostly kids buying these with their parents money. But i know deep down it is probably not the case.
-
McWhiskeyDoes this apply to single player in any way? Imagine having to grind multiplayer content just to finish the story.