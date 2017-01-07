Tom's Hardware's CES 2017 Best In Show

Dell UP3218I 8K Monitor
8K. Is there any need to say more? It's true that this monitor is probably going to fall into the hands of well-heeled professionals, struggle with many forms of content creation, and generally be a solution looking for a good problem. But man, is it gorgeous: 31.5 inches, UHD 8K, 60Hz refresh, on an IPS panel. It covers 100% Adobe RGB and sRGB, 100% Rec709, 98% DCI-P3, and more than 80% Rec 2020. Dell claims a 1300:1 contrast ratio, and the bezels are quite thin at 9.7mm. If you’re wondering how it’s going to connect ot a PC, you’re looking at 2x DisplayPort 1.3. All for the measly sum of $5,000.
You’re not going to run your Microsoft apps on this. Even the Windows start menu is miniscule at this resolution. Downscaling from 8K is probably not something you’ll want to do either. Make no mistake, this thing is for displaying content. (Dell even said as much.) Yes, you can do some content creation, but for the most part, menus are just going to be too small on this screen. And forget about gaming.
Er, so wait, why are we talking about this again? Oh, right, because it’s 8K.
