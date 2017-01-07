Tom's Hardware's CES 2017 Best In Show

Biggest Waste Of Space Picture 8 of 16

SATA Express

We’ve noticed the continuing proliferation of SATA Express ports that soak up valuable space, not to mention connectivity, on nearly every new Z270 motherboard.



Unfortunately, SATA Express was dead on arrival, and it will never experience a resurrection. There hasn’t been a single SATA Express storage device available at retail, ever, and according to every storage company, there never will be. The popular M.2 port replaced SATA Express well before it even made it to market, but the motherboard vendors apparently didn’t get the memo.



The ill-fated Western Digital prototype, which made its debut at Computex 2014, is the only SATA Express drive we’ve seen —and we haven’t seen it since (an SSD/HDD combo is always a bad idea). Yet the motherboard manufacturers have told us that they continue to offer SATA Express ports simply because, essentially, everyone else is.



U.2 ports have also become ubiquitous even though Intel’s aging 750 SSD is the only SSD that takes advantage of the port and its bulky wiring. We’re told that Intel insists upon the U.2 ports largely because they have a new SSD in the works, but the ports will find limited use if the next iteration of the 750 Series is as expensive as the current products.



It’s disappointing to see motherboard vendors continue with the pointless SATA Express connection, but we expect many vendors will drop it with next-generation products. Perhaps jettisoning the SATA Express ports will make way for other useful features, such as more LEDs. Meanwhile, the U.2 port is likely here to stay, but at least there is a single SSD that can take advantage.



