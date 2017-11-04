Login | Sign Up
The Tom's Hardware 2017 Gift Guide

by
3 Comments
Season's Greetings!

Picture 1 of 40

As we enter the biggest shopping holiday of the year, everyone will be working to find the perfect gifts for the PC enthusiasts in their lives. This can be difficult, but we happen to know a little bit about enthusiasts and gamers, so we put together this gift guide to show you some of the best ideas we've come across for that loved geeky one in your life.

Of course, if you're reading this and you're a regular visitor of Tom's Hardware, you're probably the biggest tech enthusiast you know. If that's the case, simply point your friends and family here to help them find the perfect gift for you.

These aren't your typical PC parts -- the things we usually write about. For gift ideas like that, please visit all of our Best Picks articles (easily accessible from our home page). Also make sure to come back and check out this slideshow again and again, because we'll be updating it a couple times with more ideas.

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Grindbay USB Rechargeable AA Batteries

Picture 2 of 40

These batteries have a 1450 mAh capacity, and they are only rated for roughly 500 charges, but they have one special feature: they can be recharged via USB. No need to worry about losing the charger between charges. You can also recharge them anywhere there is a USB port.

Aukey 104 Vintage Typewriter-Style Keycap Set

Picture 3 of 40

Aukey designed these caps to mimic the keys of a vintage typewriter, which were (Editor: and are, you young whippersnappers) typically rounded. The keycap market is wide, deep, and often weird, and even these caps are a bit outside of the norm. With these, you're getting a fun look moreso than sublime quality. These caps are made of ABS plastic, and they come with a keycap removal tool to make the replacement process easier. They're Cherry MX compatible, which means you can use them on switches from manufacturers such as Kailh, Gateron, and Outemu.

Metro Datavac Duster

Picture 4 of 40

Although compressed air works well for cleaning out PCs, eventually the air runs out. What about something that's more reusable? The Metro Datavac Duster is essentially a compact air compressor designed to push air with sufficient force to clean out your PC without damaging any components. This model is also ESD safe, and it comes with a few attachments to get dust out of those hard to reach places.

LED Light Strip

Picture 5 of 40

LED light strips are an easy way to add some color to a PC case. This kit includes four LED strands that are roughly each 20" long. This should be more than enough to cover the inside of the average PC case with the bright 5050 LEDs. The lights are USB powered, but they are not designed to be controlled by USB. Instead, a remote is included to control the color of the lights.

Optimal Shop PSU Tester

Picture 6 of 40

Whether you're building a new PC or troubleshooting an existing one, you want to ensure the PSU is working properly. This simple, affordable PSU tester lets you quickly determine if the power supply is providing sufficient power over any of its power connections.

Logitech G13 Programmable Gameboard with LCD Display

Picture 7 of 40

This feature rich keypad includes 25 programmable keys, an LCD panel, a thumbstick, and a few other fixed-function keys. The LCD panel can display in-game information, messages from friends, or information about your PC. It also has a soft palm rest for comfort during long gaming sessions.

Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition

Picture 8 of 40

The Super NES Classic Edition is designed to look like a miniature version of the classic 1990s SNES console. It also comes loaded with 21 of the best games ever released for the SNES, including The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past, Super Metroid, Super Mario World, and Super Mario RPG: Legend Of The Seven Stars. This system is an excellent gift for fans of the original, as well as for younger gamers who've never experienced the joys of Super Nintendo.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: All Gaming Content

Akust Anti-Vibration Rubber Fan Screws

Picture 9 of 40

Case fans are essential to keeping your PC cool and functional, but the noise they generate can be bothersome. Anti-vibration rubber fan screws help to remedy this situation by keeping the fans from vibrating against the case, which reduces the amount of noise they produce. Because these are technically unnecessary, they often don't make it into a system builder's budget, which means your techie friends likely won't have them, which will make them very well appreciated.

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best CPU Cooling

SteelSeries Rival 110

Picture 10 of 40

This inexpensive mouse has an 7,200 CPI optical sensor and is relatively light at just 90g. The ambidextrous mouse has a total of six buttons, and it is decorated with RGB LED lights around the scroll wheel and back of the mouse. It should work well for competitive PC gaming or for any other task, and is competitively priced.

Cougar Puri TKL

Picture 11 of 40

Cougar designed this tenkeyless keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches and white LED backlights. The LED backlights can be controlled by key commands, negating the need for software. Cougar also provides a protective magnetic cover with this keyboard.

Mini USB Keyboard Vacuum

Picture 12 of 40

It doesn't matter how careful you are around your computer, eventually the system's going to get dirty. This mini vacuum is designed primarily for cleaning dust and loose debris out of your keyboard. Although it may not get everything, the vacuum suction mixed with the brush on the end should remove most dirt and dust. If you've had to painstakingly pull every key off your keyboard to clean, you'll quickly see this product's value.

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best CPU Cooling

Creative Sound BlasterX H5 Tournament Edition

Picture 13 of 40

Creative's Sound BlasterX H5 is a Beyerdynamic's clone, and that heritage gives it excellent quality, but at an attractive price. It uses 50mm neodymium drivers and produces high quality sound. Faux leather is used for the ear cuffs and headband, but we've found them to be light, and comfortable, and they fit very well. They are one of our top gaming headset recommendations.

Creative Sound BlasterX G5

Picture 14 of 40

Creative designed this headphone amplifier with its SB-Axx1 multi-core processor to accelerate the decoding of high-end audio. It also has a high-quality Cirrus Logic CS4398 DAC and a Texas Instruments TPA6120A2 amplifier chip. This hardware allows the device to provide significantly louder and clearer audio than your average PC.

Sol Republic Bluetooth Headphones

Picture 15 of 40

Sol Republic's Bluetooth headphones are designed to be affordable and comfortable. The two earbuds are connected to a soft plastic body that holds the battery, controls, and all other hardware. The body rests on your neck while the headphones are in use, and this keeps the weight of the device from straining your ears. These headphones can be used for up to eight hours on a single charge.


MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Raspberry 3 Pi Model B

Picture 16 of 40

The Raspberry Pi is one of the ultimate gifts for tech enthusiasts. You can use it to study software development, and eventually you can use it as a controller for robotic devices. Or if you aren't interested in developing software, you could use it as a lightweight computer for watching videos, browsing the web, or playing Android games. The Raspberry 3 Pi Model B is significantly more powerful than the original Raspberry Pi or the Raspberry Pi 2. It uses a Broadcomm SoC with a quad-core 1.2GHz ARM processor. The SoC uses Broadcom's VideoCore IV graphics processor as well.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

Steam Link

Picture 17 of 40

The Steam Link allows you to use your high-end gaming PC to play games in other rooms. All you need is a display, a network connection, and Steam setup on the PC.

Edifier USA e25 Luna Eclipse

Picture 18 of 40

Edifier's compact Luna Eclipse Bluetooth speakers come with a 3" bass driver and a 19mm tweeter on each speaker. They also contain dedicated DSP and DRC hardware to enhance audio and reduce noise. Although these speakers use Bluetooth, they are not completely wireless like many other Bluetooth speakers. They do not contain batteries, and must be connected to a power source for use. They also must be connected to each other.

Belkin 55-Piece Computer Tool Kit

Picture 19 of 40

This 55-piece tool kit has a wide range of tools for building a computer or working on electronics. The kit has the basic screw grabber and screw drivers that you find in essentially any tool kit, but it also has a soldering iron and wire cutters for repairing damaged electronics. There is also a small socket set, which really isn't useful for building a PC but still may come in handy.

MORE: Best PC Builds

MORE: How To Build A PC

Prolimatech PRO-PK2-1.5G Nano Aluminum Thermal Paste

Picture 20 of 40

Prolimatech's Pro PK-2 is one of the most efficient thermal compounds available on the market. It is also fairly inexpensive. Most system builders have a favorite, go-to thermal paste (feel free to tell us in the comments, as always), but if your gift recipient doesn't play favorites, you can't go wrong with PK-2. If it helps them drop a few degrees on their CPU and overclock a little further, it might just be their favorite gift this year.

Related Content:Thermal Paste Comparison, Part One

Related Content: Thermal Paste Comparison, Part Two

Arctic Silver ArctiClean Thermal Material Remover

Picture 21 of 40

Removing thermal paste can be a pain. Common rubbing alcohol does the trick in a pinch, but it doesn't always get the CPU IHS completely clean. The two ArctiClean solutions, however, work in conjunction with each other to give the IHS and the base plate of your cooler a spotless mirror shine.

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Hiwill Solar Charger Power Bank

Picture 22 of 40

This power bank has a capacity of 12000mAh, and it can be charged by traditional USB cable or via the solar panel (1.8W) latched onto one side of the device. The power bank also doubles as an LED flashlight and is waterproof, with an IP67 rating.

Caloics Boruit LED Headlamp

Picture 23 of 40

Working on a PC can be challenging if it's difficult to see what you are doing, especially once you've started working inside the case. This headlamp, which obviously makes PC building a hands-free affair, can emit light at three different levels. The large LED in the center can be used by itself, or the two smaller LED lights can be used without the primary LED in the center. If you need more light, you can use all three, which emits 5,000 lumens. The headlamp's 3000mAh 18650 batteries are rechargeable and can power the headset for up to three hours.

Plextor M8Pe 256GB NVMe SSD

Picture 24 of 40

Plextor's M8Pe 256GB SSD can achieve 2,000 MB/s sequential reads and 1,400 MB/s sequential writes. It's capable of 280,000 random read IOPS and roughly 240,000 random write IOPS. Plextor included a heatsink with the SSD to help keep it cool, and that heatsink also gives it a more appealing look.

Genesis Heat Gun

Picture 25 of 40

A heat gun is your friend if you enjoy repairing portable devices, many of which come with parts—screens, rear covers, etc.—glued together. A heat gun is also an essential tool for bending those hard tubes when making custom liquid cooling loops.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: Best Professional Monitors

SilverStone 120mm Fan Filter And Grill

Picture 26 of 40

This fan filter and grille will help cut down the dust that gets into your PC while reducing heat build-up.

Swiftech PWM Fan Controller

Picture 27 of 40

Swiftech designed this PWM fan controller to control up to eight fans. This way you can attach more fans to keep your PC cool when it is in heavy use. It also helps keep the PC relatively quiet when it is idle because the fans don't constantly operate at full power.

Fideco HDD Docking Station And USB 3.0 Hub

Picture 28 of 40

This docking station can support two SATA-III HDDs, and it connects to your PC using a USB 3.0 port. This allows quick access of the data on the drives, and is an excellent tool to have if you frequently need to transfer data between hard drives. It also has three USB 3.0 ports for connecting other devices.

Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSHD

Picture 29 of 40

Seagate's BarraCuda 1TB SSHD comes with 8GB of SSD NAND that is used as an extra cache by the HDD to store frequently accessed files. This accelerates load times while also maintaining a relatively low price point and a large 1TB storage capacity. There is also 128MB of cache to help improve performance. Its features make it an excellent upgrade for a notebook computer, but it would also work well for a desktop PC.

Fenvi 9801 AC1300 PCI-E Adapter

Picture 30 of 40

Fenvi designed this dual-band 802.11ac adapter with a Broadcom BCM94360 Wi-Fi controller. This allows it to send and receive data at 1300 Mb/s. It comes with four antennas to improve signal strength, and supports Bluetooth 4.0. If you're still surfing the web on an older 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi adapter, this could help significantly boost network performance. Who doesn't like faster Internet?

Panasonic Eneloop Rechargable Battery Kit

Picture 31 of 40

Panasonic's Eneloop batteries are rated to last for up to 2100 recharge cycles. This kit includes 10 AA batteries with a capacity of 2000mAh, four AAA batteries with a capacity of 800mAh, and a wall charger. Panasonic claims that the batteries can maintain up to 70% of their charge after a five year period.

Asus Travelair N 1TB Wireless HDD

Picture 32 of 40

Asus' Travelair N 1TB Wireless HDD has a built-in Wi-Fi transmitter, which lets you wirelessly connect to the HDD and access its data from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. This can be far more convenient than a traditional external HDD, because more than one person can access the HDD simultaneously, and you don't need to have extra wires connecting the drive to your computer. The drive also supports NFC file transfers and has a built-in card reader to further expand its storage capacity.

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best Memory

Silicon Power 128GB Elite microSDXC

Picture 33 of 40

You may question why someone would need to hold 128GB of data on their smartphone or tablet, but if you travel extensively, having this much storage on your phone often comes in handy. That's literally days of videos and music, and it could hold dozens of large Android games. As a word of caution, however, you may want to double-check your smartphone model first, because not all smartphones will accept a 128GB microSDXC.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: All Gaming Content

Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth 128GB

Picture 34 of 40

Flash drives are everywhere, but few can match this one. Corsair designed the Flash Survivor with 128GB of storage space, and it can achieve sequential read/write speeds of 330 and 303 MB/s respectively. At these speeds, it is almost like a thumb-sized SSD. Almost.

Adata UE700 64GB

Picture 35 of 40

Adata's UE700 has a capacity of 64GB and can read sequential data at up to 190 MB/s. It writes data at 100 MB/s. It is currently one of the fastest 64GB flash drives on the market.

Kingston Digital MobileLite Wireless Pro G3

Picture 36 of 40

The Kingston Digital MobileLite Wireless Pro G3 is unusual because it combines a portable wireless storage device and a power bank into a single device. The device has just 64GB of storage space, but you can be expand capacity with USB flash drives, SD cards, or microSD cards. The MobileLite Wireless Pro G3 transmits a Wi-Fi signal and gives you wireless access to the files stored on the drive. The power bank has a total capacity of 6,700mAh, and it can charge your smartphone or tablet while also giving you access to the stored data.

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best Power Supplies

$25 Newegg Gift Card

Picture 37 of 40

If your gift recipient really wants a new part for their computer, but it is out of your price range, you could always just give them a Newegg gift card. What better gift than being able to buy eggxactly what you want? (See what we did there?)

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: All Gaming Content

Steam $50 Gift Card

Picture 38 of 40

Let's take the gift card idea a step further. How about getting your gift recipient a card towards something fun, like what they can find on Steam. That way when they tell their significant other they just blew $50 on video games, arguments don't ensue. (Not that we have any experience with that.)

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Amazon $50 Gift Card

Picture 39 of 40

An Amazon gift card is a perfect option if you're really unsure what gift to give. Your gift recipient can pick out their own technology, or even buy something non-tech related, even food items from Whole Foods.

