Season's Greetings! Picture 1 of 40

As we enter the biggest shopping holiday of the year, everyone will be working to find the perfect gifts for the PC enthusiasts in their lives. This can be difficult, but we happen to know a little bit about enthusiasts and gamers, so we put together this gift guide to show you some of the best ideas we've come across for that loved geeky one in your life.



Of course, if you're reading this and you're a regular visitor of Tom's Hardware, you're probably the biggest tech enthusiast you know. If that's the case, simply point your friends and family here to help them find the perfect gift for you.



These aren't your typical PC parts -- the things we usually write about. For gift ideas like that, please visit all of our Best Picks articles (easily accessible from our home page). Also make sure to come back and check out this slideshow again and again, because we'll be updating it a couple times with more ideas.



