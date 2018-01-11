Das Keyboard Prime 13 Review

by

Das Keyboard is one of the more mainstream names in the mechanical keyboard space that isn't primarily making "gaming" boards. The flagship Das Keyboard lineup has gone through several revisions over the years (currently the Das Keyboard 4) but has always stuck to a minimalist feature set with optional blank keycaps—they don't even have LEDs, let alone RGB LEDs. The Das Keyboard Prime 13 is an attractive alternative that includes LED backlighting at a lower price than the Das Keyboard 4.

Specifications

Das Keyboard Prime 13
$129Amazon
    Specifications
  • Type
    Fullsize
  • Switch
    Cherry MX Brown
  • Lighting
    White in-switch LEDs
  • Onboard Storage
  • Media Keys
    ✓ (function layer)
  • Game Mode
  • Microcontroller
    Holtek HT68FB560
  • Key Rollover
    NKRO
  • Polling Rate
    125 Hz
  • Interface
    USB 2.0
  • Cable
    ~ 2m, Braided
  • Additional Ports
    (1) USB 2.0
  • Keycaps
    Laser-etched ABS keycaps with shine-through legends
  • Construction
    Aluminum and plastic
  • Accessories
  • Software
  • Dimensions (WxDxH)
    18.03 x 6.77 x 1.22"
  • Weight
    2.9 lbs (1.32 kg)
  • Warranty
    3 Years

The Prime 13 has a slim profile, solid design, and Cherry MX Brown keyswitches and costs $129. However, you lose a few features from the more expensive board. Still, maybe that's worth the tradeoff for something that doesn't cost quite as much.

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: How We Test Mechanical Keyboards

MORE: Mechanical Keyboard Switch Testing Explained

MORE: All Keyboard Content

Das Keyboard Prime 13
$129Amazon

Next
Summary
  1. Introduction & Specifications
  2. Product Tour
  3. Teardown
  4. Testing
  5. Final Analysis
About the author
Ryan Whitwam
Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Tom Griffin
    I have owned much to my wife's pressure an original DAS Keyboard not as good as an old fashioned IBM 3270 terminal but damn close. i like the sound when you make a mistake touch typing.
    0
Most Popular
  1. Aimpad’s Analog Keyboard Tech Lands On Cooler Master MK851
  2. Corsair Announces Wireless K63 Keyboard With Accompanying Lap Board
  3. Mad Catz Emerges From Bankruptcy
Also for das-keyboard
Das Keyboard 4C Professional
No Review
$143.00Amazon
Das Keyboard 4C Professional
No Review
$143.00Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.