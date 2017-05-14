Login | Sign Up
Search

Intel CPU Price List

by

Intel CPUs

This article lists all of Intel’s CPUs currently available on the market. These CPUs primarily use either Intel’s Skylake or Kaby lake architecture. They are then subdivided into groups labeled as Celeron, Pentium, Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7.

CPU Product LineCore CountHyper-Threading
Celeron2
Pentium2✗ (✓ for Kaby Lake)
Core i32
Core i54
Core i74

Celeron

Kaby Lake

Intel Celeron G3930
$42.81 Amazon

Intel Celeron G3950
$59.48 Amazon

Skylake

Intel Celeron G3900
$45.24 Amazon

Intel Celeron G3920
$48.92 Amazon

MORE: Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List

MORE: Intel Z170 Motherboard Price List

MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List

MORE: Intel H110 Motherboard Price List

MORE: Intel B150 Motherboard Price List

Pentium

Kaby Lake

Intel Pentium G4560
$64.99 On Newegg

MORE: Intel Pentium G4560 Review

Intel Pentium G4600
$86.09 Amazon

Intel Pentium G4620
$104.63 Amazon

MORE: Intel Pentium G4620 Review

Skylake

Intel Pentium G4400
$59.99 Amazon

Intel Pentium G4500
$67.75 Amazon

Haswell

Intel Pentium G3260
$70.99 Newegg

Intel Pentium G3258
$78.99 Newegg

MORE: Best Builds

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best Cooling

Core i3

Kaby Lake

Intel Core i3-7100
$119.99 Amazon

Intel Core i3-7300
$139.99 Amazon

Intel Core i3-7320
$159.99 Amazon

Intel Core i3-7350K
$169.99 Amazon

MORE: Intel Core i3-7350K Review

Skylake

Intel Core i3-6100
$119.99 Newegg

Intel Core i3-6098P
$126.99 Newegg

Intel Core i3-6100T
$125.99 Amazon

Intel Core i3-6300
$148.02 Amazon

Intel Core i3-6320
$169.99 Amazon

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Best Graphics

Core i5

Kaby Lake

Intel Core i5-7400
$189.99 Amazon

Intel Core i5-7500
$199.99 Amazon

Intel Core i5-7600
$229.99 Amazon

Intel Core i5-7600K
$234.96 Amazon

Skylake

Intel Core i5-6400
$182.99 Newegg

Intel Core i5-6402P
$189.99 Newegg

Intel Core i5-6500
$197.00 Amazon

Intel Core i5-6600
$210.66 Amazon

Intel Core i5-6600K
$229.97 Amazon

Haswell

Intel Core i5-4460
$200.99 Newegg

Intel Core i5-4690K
$259.01 Newegg

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

MORE: Best Memory

MORE: Best Monitors

Core i7

Kaby Lake

Intel Core i7-7700
$314.90 Amazon

Intel Core i7-7700K
$349.89 Newegg

Intel Core i7-7700T
$353.07 Amazon

Skylake

Intel Core i7-6700
$304.97 Amazon

Intel Core i7-6700K
$308.98 Amazon

Broadwell

Intel Core i7-5775C
$387.90 Newegg

Intel Core i7-6800K
$404.99 Amazon

Intel Core i7-6850K
$579.99 Amazon

Intel Core i7-6900K
$1,021.97 Amazon

Intel Core i7-6950X
$1,627.99 Amazon

Haswell

Intel Core i7-5820K
$389.99 Newegg

Intel Core i7-5930K
$555.99 Amazon

Intel Core i7-5960X
$1,069.95 Newegg

Ivy Bridge

Intel Core i7-4960X
$2,809.99 On Newegg

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • vinnie333
    Again, neat price list BUT, an original LIST PRICE or history of pricing would be a VERY helpful addition.
    1
Most Popular
  1. Tom's Hardware Weekly News Recap: May 14, 2017
  2. AMD Processor Price List
  3. Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
Also for intel
Intel Core i7-4790
No Review
$307.27 On Amazon
Intel 520 Series SSD 240GB
No Review
$109.99 On Amazon
Intel Pentium G3258
No Review
$70.00 On Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices