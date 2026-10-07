Best Amazon Prime Day 3D printer deals 2026: save on Bambu Lab, Prusa, Creality, Elegoo, and more

Amazon's Big Deal Days 2026 event is here, and so are the savings on our favorite 3D printers. We've sifted through Amazon to find the best bargains you can get on brands like Bambu Lab, Prusa Research, Snapmaker, Anycubic, and Elegoo. These prices won’t last long, so you'll need to act quickly.

There are plenty of great deals on FDM and resin 3D printers, including machines you’ll find on our list of best 3D printers. We're also rounding up deals on filament and resin, so you can stock up now.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini

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Bambu Lab A1 Mini: was $249, now $212.90 at Amazon

The Bambu Lab A1 Mini is our favorite beginner printer for kids and teens because it is easy to use, super affordable, and doesn’t take up a lot of space. Right now, you can get the A1 Mini Combo for $315.50, or get a single-color A1 Mini for $212.90. The single-color machine comes with a bonus LED lamp kit, so you can make cool projects right away with the help of free files from MakerWorld, Bambu’s file-sharing site.

Original Prusa MK4S

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Original Prusa MK4S: was $1,299, now $1,078.17 at Amazon

The Prusa Research MK4S, the old-school workhorse of the Prusa lineup, was $1,299, and now it’s yours for $220 off. This machine comes fully assembled and ships from Prusa’s US Amazon warehouse in Delaware for free with your Prime Membership.

Original Prusa Core One

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Original Prusa Core One: was $1,499, now $1,274.15 at Amazon

The Prusa Research Core One is our favorite premium 3D printer and comes fully assembled and pre-tested for the best out-of-the-box experience. Prusa 3D printers are built to last a lifetime, with updates for years to come, and can be easily repaired or modded with the help of open-source parts. This machine ships for free from Prusa’s US Amazon warehouse in Delaware.

Original Prusa CORE One L

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Original Prusa Core One L: was $2,399, now $2,039.15 at Amazon

The Prusa Research Core One L is a beast of a machine, with a 300 x 300 mm build plate and high marks for secure, cloud-free printing. Prusa’s US Amazon warehouse is located in Delaware, so these Prime Big Deal machines are in stock and ready to ship for free with your Prime Membership.

Snapmaker U1

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Snapmaker U1: was $849, now $721.65 at Amazon

Ranked the best multicolor 3D printer , the Snapmaker U1 is our favorite four-color tool changer. Snapmaker is leading the way on Full Spectrum printing, a way to squeeze a whole rainbow of color from only four spools. An optional lid makes this an all-temperature powerhouse.

Anycubic Kobra X

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Anycubic Kobra X: was $359.99, now $284.99 at Amazon

The Kobra X is a terrific four-color 3D printer, and our pick for the best budget machine . This machine is a real steal with a price tag under $300 and would make a great gift to stash away for the holidays.

Creality SPARKX i7 Combo

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Creality SPARKX i7 Combo: was $429, now $341 at Amazon

Ranked the best 3D printer for beginners , the SparkX i7 is a four-color bed slinger with an automatic material handler that can load any spool, from tiny coils up to 3kg spools.

Elegoo Centauri 2

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Elegoo Centauri 2: was $279, now $237.15 at Amazon

The bare-bones Centauri 2 does an excellent job of printing in four colors of PLA, PETG, or TPU. Coming in well under $300, this is a great machine for testing the waters of 3D printing with a full-sized 256 x 256 mm build plate.

FlashForge Creator 5

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FlashForge Creator 5: was $839, now $649 at Amazon

The FlashForge Creator 5 is a no-nonsense four-color tool changer with great quality. It can handle PLA, PETG, and TPU, but can’t be upgraded to an enclosed machine for high-temperature filaments.

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