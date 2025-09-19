Researchers 3D print lightweight ceramic fuel cell — suggests alternative power source for the aerospace industry

The world of fuel cells just got a jolt thanks to researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). The team has been hard at work developing a new technology that could completely change the way we approach fuel cell manufacturing. The new process involves 3D printing and results in what the team refers to as the "Monolithic Gyroidal Solid Oxide Cell" (or just "The Monolith" for short). This work was reported by Interesting Engineering, along with a journal published on the DTU website.

The team implemented a custom design inspired by the natural construction of coral. This shape optimizes surface area while the material composition allows for a much lighter-weight end product. Most fuel cells are comprised of metal, which contributes greatly to their weight. This fuel cell is apparently completely ceramic.

The intricate design is known as a gyroid and is a type of triply periodic minimal surface (shortened to TPMS). These surfaces are intended to provide as much surface area as possible. It's beneficial, particularly in this case, as the surface provides more optimal heat dispersion. According to the development team, the cell is capable of producing more than a watt of power for each gram of its own weight.

The material also has a surprisingly noteworthy amount of durability. When testing the fuel cell's ability to withstand temperature fluctuations, it managed to handle temperatures as high as 212° F (100° C). It also maintained its structural integrity when alternating between both power-storing and generating modes.

The fuel cell also features something called "Electrolysis Mode" which increases the hydrogen production rate almost tenfold compared to standard fuel cells. The 3D printing aspect of the design also helps make the manufacturing process easier than regular fuel cells.

