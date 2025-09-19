Researchers 3D print lightweight ceramic fuel cell — suggests alternative power source for the aerospace industry

This 3D printed fuel cell ditches metal for ceramic construction.

(Image credit: Getty / Daniel Garrido)

The world of fuel cells just got a jolt thanks to researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). The team has been hard at work developing a new technology that could completely change the way we approach fuel cell manufacturing. The new process involves 3D printing and results in what the team refers to as the "Monolithic Gyroidal Solid Oxide Cell" (or just "The Monolith" for short). This work was reported by Interesting Engineering, along with a journal published on the DTU website.

The team implemented a custom design inspired by the natural construction of coral. This shape optimizes surface area while the material composition allows for a much lighter-weight end product. Most fuel cells are comprised of metal, which contributes greatly to their weight. This fuel cell is apparently completely ceramic.

The material also has a surprisingly noteworthy amount of durability. When testing the fuel cell's ability to withstand temperature fluctuations, it managed to handle temperatures as high as 212° F (100° C). It also maintained its structural integrity when alternating between both power-storing and generating modes.

