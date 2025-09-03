New 3D printing process could improve superconductors — scientists use 3D-printed ink and heat to create record-breaking surface area

Researchers at Cornell have developed a new method of 3D printing that aims to improve the performance of superconductors. The new process manages to break records and shows promising alternative options for compound superconductor manufacturing. The team believes the technology can aid in fields that are particularly demanding, resource-wise, such as quantum computing.

The manufacturing process isn't exclusively handled by 3D printing, but 3D printing is a core component of the workflow. The team began by 3D printing a copolymer-inorganic nanoparticle ink onto a surface. The ink was then subjected to heat, which caused the ink to transform into what was described by the team as a "porous crystalline superconductor".

(Image credit: Nature)

At the smallest scale, heating the ink caused the atoms to align into a crystalline lattice structure. These structures were reinforced by larger macroshapes that were 3D printed by the ink before the heat process began. The crystalline formation that was created is record-breaking, providing the most surface area yet for a compound superconductor.

The professor leading the development team is Ulrich Wiesner, the Spencer T. Olin Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering. The work didn't come easy — it's the culmination of almost a decade's worth of effort — and the results could change the way we develop other technologies, such as quantum hardware.

The process is still in the early stages of development and is currently limited to the crystalline nitride demonstrated in the project journal. However, the team suggests that the process can be used for metal compounds, such as titanium nitride, which would provide a similar level of surface area — but with a completely different material property.

