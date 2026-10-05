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Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tech deals live 2026 — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

The best deals at Amazon and beyond

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Amazon Prime Day — aka Amazon Big Deal Days — is back for October 2026. Buying PC parts, building a new rig, or upgrading your existing rig is getting harder than ever with massive price rises on key components. We're here to find you the best deals to beat the hikes.

Here in our live coverage, you'll find all the best deals curated by our experts in every category, from CPUs and GPUs, RAM and SSDs, laptops and gaming PCs, peripherals, and beyond. We use extensive price tracking and our expertise to bring you deals that are actually worthwhile, accompanied by our extensive benchmarking and hands-on testing data.

HOTO 25-Piece Upgraded Electric Screwdriver Kit
Save 40% ($20)
HOTO 25-Piece Upgraded Electric Screwdriver Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.

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Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD
Save 27% ($90.99)
Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD: was $339.99 now $249 at Amazon

This excellent 9100 Pro SSD gives you Gen 5 speeds of up to 14,700MB/s, but is just $10 more than the slower 990 Pro. A perfect drive to boost your rig's speeds as an upgrade, or the start of a new gaming PC.

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SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC
Save 5% ($0.70)
SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC: was $13.99 now $13.29 at Amazon

This slick external power button features a 2-meter (~78 inches) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip-ties.

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Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
Save 42% ($140)
Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.

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LIVE: Latest Updates

Rosewill's M.2 SSD cloner is super useful, now just $37 with promo code

Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner
Save 37% ($22)
Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner: was $59.99 now $37.99 at Newegg

$12 off w/ promo code FTTF7766
With support for NVMe M.2 SSDs and offline cloning, this handy device makes it simple to move your files or OS from one drive to another. And with a 20 Gbps USB-C interface, it's also speedy in your OS of choice if you want to use software to clone or move your data between drives.

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Powerolwl's AA Lithium rechargeable batteries are great for high-drain devices, and you can get eight, plus a charger for $25 ahead of Prime Day

Powerowl 1.5V Rechargeable Lithium AA Batteries 8 Pack with Charger
Save 17%
Powerowl 1.5V Rechargeable Lithium AA Batteries 8 Pack with Charger: was $29.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

These lithium rechargables excel in high-gain devices and are rated to 3600 mWh. They include a charger with a USB-C port (no USB-C charger is included, but you probably own a few), and I've found them to last much longer than NiMH in devices like door locks.

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This 1440p, 27-inch LG gaming monitor is a steal for under $150

LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B
Save 40% ($100)
LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The UltraGear 27GS60QC-B is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. It uses a VA panel and comes with FreeSync support.

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Creative's excellent Pebble Pro speakers hit their lowest price since early 2025  — compact 30W USB-C, Bluetooth speakers drop to $59

Creative Pebble Pro
Save 14%
Creative Pebble Pro: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

A 14% savings might not seem like much, but these excellent compact speakers have been selling for about $5 above list price for most of 2026. They performed well in our testing and can hit 30W RMS/60W peak, though you'll have to bring your own 30W PD power adapter to get the loudest sound output.

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Team Group's 4TB T-Force G50 EVO SSD drops below 10 cents per gigabyte — PCIe 4.0

Team Group T-Force G50 Evo (4TB)
Save $110
Team Group T-Force G50 Evo (4TB): was $495.99 now $385.99 at Newegg

Promo code: APC852
This DRAMless PCIe 4.0 SSD is rated to 5,000 MB/s reads and 4,700 MB/s writes, and 1200TBW. It uses 3D QLC NAND, and has a 3-year warranty.

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Corsair's 1000W, modular ATX 3.1 RM1000e power supply hits $109 at Best Buy — lowest-ever price for this beefy PSU with ThermaProtect

Corsair RM1000e
Corsair RM1000e: was $179.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy

This fully modular ATX 3.1 power supply is rated to 1000 watts, is Platinum rated for efficieny, and comes with a 12V-2x6 cable that features ThermalProtect to monitor for unsafe cable temperatures.

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Dell's excellent XPS 13 now starts at just $599 at Best Buy — 16GB model is just $799

Dell XPS 13 (2026)
Save $200
Dell XPS 13 (2026): was $799 now $599 at Best Buy

This model of the XPS 13 sports a Wildcat Lake Intel Series 3 Core 5 320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600 touchscreen. It weighs just 2.2 pounds.

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Dell XPS 13 (2026)
Save $200
Dell XPS 13 (2026): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

This model of the XPS 13 sports a Wildcat Lake Intel Series 3 Core 5 320 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600 touchscreen. It weighs just 2.2 pounds.

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You can snag a 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor at Walmart for just $269 — 2560 Acer Nitro with QD panel is $81 off

Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip
Save 23%
Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349 now $269 at Walmart

This mid-sized gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240 Hz refresh and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat.

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RTX 5090 beast! Save $1,700 on this gaming laptop

HP HyperX Omen MAX 16-inch
Save 32% ($1,710.99)
HP HyperX Omen MAX 16-inch: was $5,409.99 now $3,699 at Newegg

Save a whopping $1,700 on this HyperX Omen Max 16-inch laptop. Comes with a 240Hz display, RTX 5090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7.

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Another great UK laptop

ASUS V16 V3607VH Gaming Laptop
Save 15% (£210)
ASUS V16 V3607VH Gaming Laptop: was £1,399.99 now £1,189.99 at Amazon

Save £210 on this gaming laptop with RTX 5070, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

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The cheapest 32GB of RAM you can buy right now

Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200
+ $70 off w/ promo code FTTF8296
Save 15% ($70)
Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200: was $459.99 now $389.99 at Newegg

Get $70 off w/ promo code FTTF8296 at checkout. Get 32GB of DDR5 5200 RAM for less- the cheapest 32GB kit currently on the market.

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UK Nintendo Switch 2 deal

Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Save 15% (£65)
Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Amazon

Save £65 on the Switch 2 with 256GB of memory, with a 1080p screen or up to 4K gaming on a TV when docked.

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Secure a MacBook Air for less

Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip
Save 15% ($200)
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Get $200 off the MacBook Air M5 2026 with a 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7.

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A budget UK laptop

Alienware Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop Da15260-15.3-Inch Wuxga (1920 X 1200) 165hz, Intel&amp;reg; Core 7 Processor (series 2) 240h, 16gb Ddr5 Ram, 512gb Ssd, Nvidia Geforce Rtx 5050 Graphics, Windows 11 Home
Save 20% (£200)
Alienware Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop Da15260-15.3-Inch Wuxga (1920 X 1200) 165hz, Intel® Core 7 Processor (series 2) 240h, 16gb Ddr5 Ram, 512gb Ssd, Nvidia Geforce Rtx 5050 Graphics, Windows 11 Home: was £999 now £799 at Amazon

Get an RTX 5050 laptop with 15GB of DDR5, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core 7 240H CPU for just £799.

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The AI craze has sent the price of many PC components through the roof, so here's a quick state of play. 32GB of RAM now costs at least $400, while a 1TB SSD is now going to set you back at least $150. We've also seen some high price jumps on graphics cards. However, with the right expertise and some good savings, you can still build a PC in 2026; you just have to know where to look! - Stephen Warwick

Well, good morning and welcome to the first day of our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coverage. We'll be here round the clock to bring you the very best deals from Amazon and rival sales like Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy. - Stephen Warwick