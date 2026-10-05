Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tech deals live 2026 — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

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Rosewill's M.2 SSD cloner is super useful, now just $37 with promo code (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) You might not need it right now, but when you need to clone a drive, an M.2 SSD cloner can be a life-saver. And right now, the Rosewill model I own is on sale $12 off, or $37 with promo code FTTF7766 Newegg. It works with NVMe M.2 SSDs (sorry SATA), and can clone a drive either offline, or via software, with a 20 Gbps interface. Save 37% ($22) Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner: was $59.99 now $37.99 at Newegg $12 off w/ promo code FTTF7766

With support for NVMe M.2 SSDs and offline cloning, this handy device makes it simple to move your files or OS from one drive to another. And with a 20 Gbps USB-C interface, it's also speedy in your OS of choice if you want to use software to clone or move your data between drives. Read more Read less ▼ Using the cloner is pretty straightforward. You plug in the included USB-C power adapter, put your source drive in the left slot, the destination drive in the right slot, press the power button on the back, and a few logos light up, letting you know you're ready to go. Press the clone button on the top, and drive cloning will commence (provided your destination is the same size or larger than your source). But you can also use it with your own software, which you'll likely have to do if the drives you are cloning to/from aren't the same size. It can make a complex drive cloning task take just a few minutes, and it's also handy to have if you just need to plug in an old drive to see what, if any, files are on it. - Matthew Safford

This 1440p, 27-inch LG gaming monitor is a steal for under $150 While the Big Deal Days haven't technically started, Amazon's deals right now include this LG curved gaming monitor for just $149.99. The 27-inch LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear is a good option on a budget and, for less than $150, easily rivals the competition at this price point. Save 40% ($100) LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The UltraGear 27GS60QC-B is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. It uses a VA panel and comes with FreeSync support. Read more Read less ▼ You're getting a 27-inch display there with a 1440p resolution, so this is a good upgrade to consider if you're still rocking a 1080p display. It has a 180Hz refresh rate, along with a 1ms GtG response time. It's a VA panel, so you can expect higher contrast and deeper blacks than IPS rivals, and it comes with AMD FreeSync support to eliminate screen tearing completely. - Ben Stockton

Creative's excellent Pebble Pro speakers hit their lowest price since early 2025 — compact 30W USB-C, Bluetooth speakers drop to $59 Creative's Pebble Pros have long been on our list of the best PC speakers for their compact, angled, attractive design and their ability to run solely over USB-C. But their price has crept up over the past couple of years (just like basically everything), making them less of a value play. But now at Amazon, they are back down to $59.99, a price we haven't seen since mid-April of 2025. Considering they've spent most of 2026 at around $75, that makes this a sweet deal if you're looking for a simple, good-sounding desk audio setup. Save 14% Creative Pebble Pro: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon A 14% savings might not seem like much, but these excellent compact speakers have been selling for about $5 above list price for most of 2026. They performed well in our testing and can hit 30W RMS/60W peak, though you'll have to bring your own 30W PD power adapter to get the loudest sound output. Read more Read less ▼ In our review, we found the Pebble Pros a big step up in sound and bass over the previous-gen Pebble V3s. The speakers are permanently connected to each other, but the cable is an ample six feet long. The drivers are nicely angled up toward your ears, so you don't have to think about speaker stands, and connectivity includes USB-C for data, USB-C PD for power, and a 3.5 mm aux jack. There are also a pair of 3.5 mm jacks on the side of the right speaker for a headset and a mic.



As touched on earlier, you'll need a separate 30W USB power adapter to get the maximum sound output. If you solely draw power via a USB-C connector, the output will be limited to 10W. - Stephen Warwick

Team Group's 4TB T-Force G50 EVO SSD drops below 10 cents per gigabyte — PCIe 4.0 Thanks to ongoing demand from AI hyperscalers, real SSD deals have been hard to come by for nearly a year now. But Newegg is offering Team Group's 4TB G50 EVO M.2 SSD for $455.99, with a $70 coupon code (APC852) that takes it down to $385.99. That's easily the best price ever for this relatively recent model, and takes the pricing to about 9.4 cents per gigabyte. Save $110 Team Group T-Force G50 Evo (4TB): was $495.99 now $385.99 at Newegg Promo code: APC852

This DRAMless PCIe 4.0 SSD is rated to 5,000 MB/s reads and 4,700 MB/s writes, and 1200TBW. It uses 3D QLC NAND, and has a 3-year warranty. Read more Read less ▼ The Evo model of the G50 looks to have only come onto the market in the last month, and we haven't tested it. So it's tough to drill into details about its performance beyond its model's 5,000 / 4,700 read/write rating. But it's likely a better fit as a secondary drive for games and media than as a boot drive if you're after the snappiest performance.



Still, I've had good experience with Team Group's budget drives in the past. I've been using a 4TB MP44 drive for game storage in my main rig for years and have had zero complaints. - Matthew Safford

Corsair's 1000W, modular ATX 3.1 RM1000e power supply hits $109 at Best Buy — lowest-ever price for this beefy PSU with ThermaProtect (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) High-wattage power supplies rarely come cheap, especially from well-established brands like Corsair, but Best Buy is offering up the fully modular RM1000e for just $109, which seems to be a record-low price. The ATX 3.1 PSU is Cybenetics Platinum rated, has a zero RPM mode so it will be silent much of the time, and features Corsair's ThermalProtect 12V-2x6 Cable with Over Temperature Protection (OTB) to (hopefully) keep your precious high-priced GPU from melting down in your expensive rig. Corsair RM1000e: was $179.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy This fully modular ATX 3.1 power supply is rated to 1000 watts, is Platinum rated for efficieny, and comes with a 12V-2x6 cable that features ThermalProtect to monitor for unsafe cable temperatures. Read more Read less ▼ When we reviewed the RM1000e last year, we praised it for its "tight voltage regulation, excellent ripple suppression, and stable thermal management." It also has a 7-year warranty and ran quietly under typical conditions.



The PSU does use some mid-tier components and doesn't come with a generous amount of accessories, but at this low price that's much easier to accept than when we tested it at $170.

You can snag a 240 Hz OLED gaming monitor at Walmart for just $269 — 2560 Acer Nitro with QD panel is $81 off (Image credit: Acer / Walmart) So many things in the PC space (and pretty much everywhere else) are more expensive these days. But the price of OLED monitors continues to decline, as evidenced by this 27-inch, 240 Hz model (VG277U Xbiip) from Acer's Nitro line. It sports a 240 Hz QD-OLED panel rated at 400 Nits of brightness and a 0.03 ms response time. That's a lot of monitor for the current Walmart asking price of $269. Save 23% Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349 now $269 at Walmart This mid-sized gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240 Hz refresh and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat. Read more Read less ▼ We haven't tested this monitor, so we can't vouch for its performance. But Acer typically makes solid gaming screens, and the QD-OLED panel ensures that the blacks will be truly black, and colors should be vivid. The 400-nit brightness rating isn't the best for an OLED, but it should be more than sufficient, unless you like to game in a bright sunlit room.



The VG277U Xbiip has one DisplayPort (1.4) and two HDMI (2.1) ports. The bezels are also barely there, save for a small lip at the bottom. And of course, AMD FreeSync Premium is supported, and you should see smooth performance gaming with an Nvidia card as well. - Matthew Safford

RTX 5090 beast! Save $1,700 on this gaming laptop If you're looking for a beast of a gaming laptop that will handle anything you throw at it, then this HY HyperX Omen Max could be for you. It's got an RTX 5090 mobile GPU, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 24-core Intel Arrow Lake processor, specifically the 290HX Plus. Save 32% ($1,710.99) HP HyperX Omen MAX 16-inch: was $5,409.99 now $3,699 at Newegg Save a whopping $1,700 on this HyperX Omen Max 16-inch laptop. Comes with a 240Hz display, RTX 5090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7. Read more Read less ▼ With its enormous CPU and a 24GB VRAM 5090, this laptop will handle any gaming title you can throw at it in its native 2560 x 1600 resolution. It also has a ton of storage for games and files, as well as 64GB of RAM for multitasking. This is a futureproof laptop that doesn't need any upgrades, and right now it's got a huge discount that makes it cheaper than the 32GB, 1TB version. - Stephen Warwick

Another great UK laptop If you're in the market for a laptop in the UK, this is a pretty cheap price for an RTX 5070 model. The Asus V16 comes with Intel Core 5 210H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Save 15% (£210) ASUS V16 V3607VH Gaming Laptop: was £1,399.99 now £1,189.99 at Amazon Save £210 on this gaming laptop with RTX 5070, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼ Another reasonable beginner laptop that packs a bit more punch thanks to its GPU. It doesn't have a ton of storage but there's enough to get you going. This would be great for someone who wants to do some casual gaming on the go, or indeed a university student who also wants to do a bit of gaming in their downtime. - Stephen Warwick

The cheapest 32GB of RAM you can buy right now A good 32GB RAM kit (with the desired 6000 MT/s speeds) will set you back a minimum of $437 right now. However, if you don't mind taking it a little slower, this Team T-Force Delta RGB kit is just $389 thanks to this promotion. With 5200 speeds, it's not the snappiest kit out there, but it could be a good solution to securing 32GB of RAM for less in the current market. + $70 off w/ promo code FTTF8296 Save 15% ($70) Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 5200: was $459.99 now $389.99 at Newegg Get $70 off w/ promo code FTTF8296 at checkout. Get 32GB of DDR5 5200 RAM for less- the cheapest 32GB kit currently on the market. Read more Read less ▼ This is effectively a no-nonsense 32GB of RAM kit that's currently the cheapest on the market in this capacity. It has RGB lighting for a nice aesthetic, and while it won't like up the benchmark charts it's the best budget pick in the current market - Stephen Warwick

UK Nintendo Switch 2 deal At the start of September, Nintendo Switch 2 prices increased owing to the global shortage of RAM and storage. In the UK, its official price is now £419. This Amazon deal not only gets you a discount off the new price, but it's also a saving on the old price of £395.99. Save 15% (£65) Nintendo Switch 2 Console: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Amazon Save £65 on the Switch 2 with 256GB of memory, with a 1080p screen or up to 4K gaming on a TV when docked. Read more Read less ▼ The Switch 2 needs no introduction, with exclusive Nintendo titles including Mario Kart World, as well as games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. It's a fun family console that can be used both on the go and docked at home on a TV, the latter supporting up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. - Stephen Warwick

Secure a MacBook Air for less Apple's MacBook Air recently got a price hike, like much of the rest of the PC industry. As such, you can no longer buy one for the low of $899 we saw earlier this year. However, this is the cheapest current-gen model going right now. Get $200 off the M5 MacBook Air 13-inch with 16GB of Unified Memory, 512GB SSD, and more. Save 15% ($200) Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Get $200 off the MacBook Air M5 2026 with a 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7. Read more Read less ▼ Apple's M5 chip features 10-core CPU that is great for on-the-go-computing. This is a perfect laptop for a college student or someone looking to get work done on the go. It will offer excellent battery life, and is extremely easy to carry around thanks to its light weight. - Stephen Warwick

The AI craze has sent the price of many PC components through the roof, so here's a quick state of play. 32GB of RAM now costs at least $400, while a 1TB SSD is now going to set you back at least $150. We've also seen some high price jumps on graphics cards. However, with the right expertise and some good savings, you can still build a PC in 2026; you just have to know where to look! - Stephen Warwick